ETV Bharat / international

A Shift In Narrative? Nepal PM Seeks Balanced Approach To Border Dispute With India

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah has opened a potentially significant new chapter in the long-running India-Nepal border dispute by acknowledging that territorial encroachments may not be a one-sided issue.

His disclosure that Kathmandu and New Delhi are considering a joint process involving historians, surveyors and territorial experts suggests a renewed effort to address one of the most sensitive issues in bilateral relations through dialogue rather than political rhetoric.

“You may find this surprising, but I came to know after becoming Prime Minister that not only has India encroached on Nepal’s land, Nepal has also encroached on India’s land in several places,” the newly elected Prime Minister Shah said while addressing lawmakers in the House of Representatives of Nepal’s parliament on Sunday.

“We have encroached in some places, and they have as well. We want to resolve these issues by sitting together as friends,” he stated. Shah said that Nepal had already sent an official diplomatic note to India and received a response. “The response states that both governments will form teams comprising historians, surveyors and experts familiar with the territory and seek a resolution through table talks,” he stated.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen Shah, takes the oath of office during a ceremony as Former Interim Prime Minister of Nepal Sushila Karki in Kathmandu on Friday, March 27, 2026 (IANS)

Shah’s remarks come even as Nepal recently raised objections over the use of the Lipulekh pass by Indian pilgrims in the upcoming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. On April 30, the Ministry of External Affairs announced the launch of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in coordination with China, set to take place from June to August 2026. The pilgrimage is administered by the Ministry of External Affairs and is open to Indian passport holders. Its conduct involves close coordination with multiple agencies, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, and the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation.

However, following the announcement of the 2026 Yatra by India, in early May, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry issued a formal protest, saying it was neither consulted nor informed before the announcement, and reiterated that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are integral parts of Nepal. Kathmandu communicated its stance to both India and China and urged New Delhi to reconsider, stressing that such activities should not take place without Nepal’s agreement.

Shah’s statement also assumes significance as it comes a day ahead of the visit of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party’s head Rabi Lamichhane to India. Lamichhane will be visiting India amid reports that Shah will not undertake any foreign tour in the first year of his tenure.

In his address to the lawmakers on Sunday, Shah also said that Nepal had discussed the issue with the United Kingdom, arguing that Britain should also bear responsibility for unresolved border disputes dating back to the British India era. The India-Nepal border issue is one of the most sensitive and enduring aspects of bilateral relations between the two neighbours. Despite sharing exceptionally close civilisational, cultural, economic and people-to-people ties, certain sections of their 1,751-km-long open border remain disputed. The issue periodically acquires political significance in both countries, particularly during periods of heightened nationalism or domestic political change.

The modern India-Nepal boundary largely traces its origins to the Treaty of Sugauli signed in 1816 after the Anglo-Nepal War. Under the treaty, Nepal ceded large territories to the British East India Company, and the Kali (Mahakali) River was designated as the western boundary between Nepal and British India. However, the treaty did not conclusively identify the exact source of the river, a question that remains central to one of the major territorial disputes today.

Following India’s independence in 1947, the India-Nepal boundary was inherited from the British-era arrangements. Over time, most of the border was jointly surveyed and demarcated, but a few segments remained unresolved. The most significant dispute concerns the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh region located at the tri-junction of India, Nepal and China.