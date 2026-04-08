ETV Bharat / international

Nepal PM meets 17 envoys; says foreign policy based on trust, shared prosperity

Kathmandu: Nepal is committed to deepening relations with immediate neighbours, friendly countries and development partners based on “trust, mutual respect and shared prosperity,” Prime Minister Balendra Shah told a meeting of envoys, including from India, on Wednesday.

In a departure from a long tradition of individual meetings, Shah held a joint courtesy meeting with as many as 17 Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic Missions based in Kathmandu at Singhadurbar, the prime minister's office.

The prime minister, who was sworn-in on March 27 after a landslide win in the general elections, met ambassadors and heads of missions from India, Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Switzerland, France, Israel, Japan, Bangladesh, Germany, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, China, the United States of America and the United Nations.

The meeting took place on a day when all Cabinet ministers were briefed on Nepal’s foreign policy landscape and the diplomatic code of conduct.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the foreign envoys conveyed greetings and messages from their respective heads of state/government during the meeting.

“They also expressed support and cooperation to the new Government in delivering results for the benefit of Nepali people,” it said.

Highlighting Nepal’s balanced and pragmatic foreign policy, Prime Minister Balendra Shah underscored the importance of deepening relations with immediate neighbours, friendly countries and development partners based on trust, mutual respect and shared prosperity, the statement added.

Shah, popular as 'Balen', expressed appreciation for the continued goodwill and support extended to Nepal’s development efforts.

Asserting that “peace must remain our shared priority,” the prime minister emphasised the importance the Nepal government attaches to the safety, security and well-being of Nepali workers and the larger Nepali diaspora.