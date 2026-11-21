Nepal PM Balen Shah India Visit Could Initiate Strategic Reset Amid Regional Uncertainty
Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s upcoming state visit to India, which starts on Sunday is significant because it offers an opportunity to establish a new political understanding between New Delhi and Kathmandu and strengthen a bilateral relationship that is deeply rooted in history, geography, culture and economic interdependence.
Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and review the full range of India–Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, said a statement from the Ministry of Eternal Affairs Friday,
The visit is significant as the last prime ministerial visit from Nepal to India happened in 2023 when Pushpa Kumar Dahal ‘Prachanda’ held that post.
Though it is the practice of any newly-elected Nepalese prime minister to make India the destination of his or her first foreign visit, Shah decided to go to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session instead.
Hence, the visit offers an opportunity to establish a new political understanding between New Delhi and Kathmandu and strengthen a bilateral relationship rooted in history, geography, culture and economic interdependence.
As his first visit to India since assuming office in March 2026, his meeting with Prime Minister Modi will be closely watched for indications of the new Nepalese government’s foreign policy priorities and its approach towards India.
The visit comes at a time of political and generational change in Nepal, making it important for New Delhi to build a constructive relationship with its new leadership.
Recalibrating ties with Nepal’s new political leadership
Shah’s emergence as Prime Minister marks an important political transition in Nepal, where frequent changes of government have affected policy continuity and bilateral engagements.
A former mayor of Kathmandu, Shah rose to prominence through his anti-establishment appeal and promises of cleaner governance, administrative accountability and economic reform. His government came to power following the political upheaval of September 2025, which brought down the administration of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
For India, the emergence of this new leadership presents both an opportunity and a diplomatic challenge. New Delhi must establish a working relationship with a leader whose political appeal is rooted in challenging established political practices.
Shah’s decision to make India his first bilateral foreign destination is an encouraging signal. Although he previously travelled to New York for the UN General Assembly, the November visit will be his first bilateral engagement abroad since assuming office in March this year.
There is an established convention of newly elected Nepali prime ministers choosing India for their first bilateral foreign visit, although it is not invariable.
Oli, for instance, chose China in 2024. Shah’s decision indicates his government’s willingness to prioritise engagement with India, but should not be interpreted as abandoning Nepal’s policy of maintaining balanced relations with both its neighbours.
For Modi, the meeting offers an opportunity to establish personal rapport with Shah and understand his government’s priorities. For Shah, it provides a platform to communicate Nepal’s expectations and concerns directly to India’s leadership. Both sides will need to approach the relationship with pragmatism, mutual respect and sensitivity towards each other's political concerns.
“All issues are going to come up for discussion,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a regular media briefing here Friday,. “This is an important visit for us.”
MEA in a statement said the visit will provide an opportunity “to further strengthen the bilateral partnership and advance mutually beneficial cooperation”.
Trade and economic cooperation: The foundation of bilateral ties
Economic cooperation is the strongest practical foundation of India-Nepal relations. India is Nepal’s largest trading partner, principal source of imports and a major destination for its exports. Bilateral merchandise trade reached approximately $9.38 billion in FY 2025–26. India is also an important source of foreign investment, development assistance, employment and access to international markets.
Nepal’s landlocked geography makes access to Indian territory, ports and transport infrastructure essential for its international trade. Efficient transit facilities, customs procedures and road and railway connectivity are therefore central to its economic development.
However, the relationship involves a considerable trade imbalance, with Nepal’s imports from India substantially exceeding its exports. Shah’s visit provides an opportunity to address these concerns and explore ways of diversifying Nepal’s export base. Agriculture, hydropower, tourism, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and information technology offer considerable potential.
Attracting Indian investment would help Nepal generate employment, improve infrastructure and expand productive capacity. For India, stronger economic integration would reinforce its position as Nepal’s principal economic partner and create opportunities for Indian businesses. Timely implementation of investment commitments and development projects will be essential to maintaining public confidence.
Connectivity and infrastructure: Addressing Nepal’s development needs
Connectivity is expected to figure prominently in the discussions between Modi and Shah. India and Nepal have made progress in developing cross-border railway links, integrated check posts, roads, bridges and petroleum pipelines.
One of Nepal’s important demands concerns additional international air-entry routes through Indian airspace. Kathmandu has sought improved access for international flights to Bhairahawa, near Lumbini, and Pokhara.
Energy cooperation has emerged as one of the most promising areas of India-Nepal relations. Nepal possesses substantial untapped hydropower potential, while India needs additional electricity to sustain economic expansion and meet its clean-energy objectives.
The two countries have established a long-term framework under which Nepal aims to export up to 10,000 MW of electricity to India over a decade. Indian companies are also involved in developing hydropower projects in Nepal, while cross-border transmission infrastructure is being expanded.
Nepal has begun exporting electricity to India and, through the Indian transmission network, to Bangladesh. This provides Kathmandu with opportunities to earn foreign exchange and attract investment.
Both countries also need stronger cooperation in hydrological data-sharing, flood forecasting, river management and early-warning systems amid increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.
Nihar R Nayak, Research Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses and a Nepal expert, noted Shah’s visit is coming in the backdrop of the flood disaster that happened in Nepal in August this year that claimed at least 1,455 lives and left 5,285 people missing.
“Nepal needs $5-6 billion for reconstruction work,” Nayak told ETV Bharat. “It is expecting that India can provide at least $2 billion. No other country has offered monetary aid.”
Strengthening India’s Neighbourhood First policy
Shah’s visit comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen relations with its neighbours amid political changes and growing geopolitical competition in South Asia.
Nepal occupies a particularly important position because of its geographical location, economic interdependence with India and strategic significance along the Himalayan frontier. India’s Neighbourhood First policy recognises that its security and economic prosperity are closely connected to the stability and development of neighbouring countries.
China’s growing economic and infrastructure engagement in Nepal adds a geopolitical dimension to the India-Nepal relationship.
Shah’s visit provides an opportunity to reinforce this understanding and establish a more predictable relationship between the two governments.
The importance of Shah’s state visit lies in its potential to give fresh momentum to India-Nepal relations under a new political leadership in Kathmandu.
The two countries share deep historical, cultural and civilisational connections, but the future of their relationship will increasingly depend on translating these traditional bonds into practical economic and development cooperation.
Managing traditional sensitivities and outstanding differences
Despite their historical and cultural connections, India and Nepal have experienced periodic diplomatic tensions. The 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship provides an important framework for bilateral relations, facilitating economic and security cooperation. However, sections of Nepal’s political establishment have periodically sought its revision to reflect contemporary political and economic realities. Kathmandu has also raised concerns over trade and transit arrangements, the open border and perceived asymmetries in the relationship.
The territorial dispute involving Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura remains another sensitive issue. Nepal claims these territories as part of its sovereign territory, while India maintains its own territorial position. The dispute has periodically generated political tensions and nationalist sentiments.
Other outstanding issues include the recruitment of Nepali citizens into the Indian Army’s Gorkha regiments, which has remained suspended following the introduction of India’s Agnipath recruitment scheme in 2022, and differences over the implementation of certain water-resource projects.
The importance of Shah’s State visit lies in its potential to give fresh momentum to India-Nepal relations under a new political leadership in Kathmandu.
“India has high expectations from Nepal regarding strengthening economic cooperation,” Nayak. “It is important for India to reset ties with Nepal because it has got a new government.”