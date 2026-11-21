ETV Bharat / international

Nepal PM Balen Shah India Visit Could Initiate Strategic Reset Amid Regional Uncertainty

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrives to attend the parliament session in Kathmandu on April 2. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s upcoming state visit to India, which starts on Sunday is significant because it offers an opportunity to establish a new political understanding between New Delhi and Kathmandu and strengthen a bilateral relationship that is deeply rooted in history, geography, culture and economic interdependence.

Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and review the full range of India–Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, said a statement from the Ministry of Eternal Affairs Friday,

The visit is significant as the last prime ministerial visit from Nepal to India happened in 2023 when Pushpa Kumar Dahal ‘Prachanda’ held that post.

Though it is the practice of any newly-elected Nepalese prime minister to make India the destination of his or her first foreign visit, Shah decided to go to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session instead.

Hence, the visit offers an opportunity to establish a new political understanding between New Delhi and Kathmandu and strengthen a bilateral relationship rooted in history, geography, culture and economic interdependence.

As his first visit to India since assuming office in March 2026, his meeting with Prime Minister Modi will be closely watched for indications of the new Nepalese government’s foreign policy priorities and its approach towards India.

The visit comes at a time of political and generational change in Nepal, making it important for New Delhi to build a constructive relationship with its new leadership.

Recalibrating ties with Nepal’s new political leadership

Shah’s emergence as Prime Minister marks an important political transition in Nepal, where frequent changes of government have affected policy continuity and bilateral engagements.

A former mayor of Kathmandu, Shah rose to prominence through his anti-establishment appeal and promises of cleaner governance, administrative accountability and economic reform. His government came to power following the political upheaval of September 2025, which brought down the administration of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

For India, the emergence of this new leadership presents both an opportunity and a diplomatic challenge. New Delhi must establish a working relationship with a leader whose political appeal is rooted in challenging established political practices.

Shah’s decision to make India his first bilateral foreign destination is an encouraging signal. Although he previously travelled to New York for the UN General Assembly, the November visit will be his first bilateral engagement abroad since assuming office in March this year.

There is an established convention of newly elected Nepali prime ministers choosing India for their first bilateral foreign visit, although it is not invariable.

Oli, for instance, chose China in 2024. Shah’s decision indicates his government’s willingness to prioritise engagement with India, but should not be interpreted as abandoning Nepal’s policy of maintaining balanced relations with both its neighbours.

For Modi, the meeting offers an opportunity to establish personal rapport with Shah and understand his government’s priorities. For Shah, it provides a platform to communicate Nepal’s expectations and concerns directly to India’s leadership. Both sides will need to approach the relationship with pragmatism, mutual respect and sensitivity towards each other's political concerns.

“All issues are going to come up for discussion,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a regular media briefing here Friday,. “This is an important visit for us.”

MEA in a statement said the visit will provide an opportunity “to further strengthen the bilateral partnership and advance mutually beneficial cooperation”.

Trade and economic cooperation: The foundation of bilateral ties

Economic cooperation is the strongest practical foundation of India-Nepal relations. India is Nepal’s largest trading partner, principal source of imports and a major destination for its exports. Bilateral merchandise trade reached approximately $9.38 billion in FY 2025–26. India is also an important source of foreign investment, development assistance, employment and access to international markets.

Nepal’s landlocked geography makes access to Indian territory, ports and transport infrastructure essential for its international trade. Efficient transit facilities, customs procedures and road and railway connectivity are therefore central to its economic development.

However, the relationship involves a considerable trade imbalance, with Nepal’s imports from India substantially exceeding its exports. Shah’s visit provides an opportunity to address these concerns and explore ways of diversifying Nepal’s export base. Agriculture, hydropower, tourism, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and information technology offer considerable potential.

Attracting Indian investment would help Nepal generate employment, improve infrastructure and expand productive capacity. For India, stronger economic integration would reinforce its position as Nepal’s principal economic partner and create opportunities for Indian businesses. Timely implementation of investment commitments and development projects will be essential to maintaining public confidence.