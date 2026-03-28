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Nepal’s PM Balendra Shah Says ‘Eager To Work Closely’ With India

Modi greeted Shah after swearing-in ceremony and said he was looking forward to working closely with his Nepalese counterpart to take forward India-Nepal ties.

Nepal's former Chief Justice and interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, left, watches as Nepal's youngest prime minister Balendra Shah, takes the oath of office at a function in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, March 27, 2026.
Nepal's former Chief Justice and interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, left, watches as Nepal's youngest prime minister Balendra Shah, takes the oath of office at a function in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, March 27, 2026. (AP)
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By PTI

Published : March 28, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kathmandu: Nepal’s newly elected Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Saturday said he is “eager to work closely” with India while thanking PM Narendra Modi for his greetings after the oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi greeted Shah shortly after the swearing-in ceremony on Friday and said he was looking forward to working closely with his Nepalese counterpart to take forward India-Nepal ties.

Replying to Modi’s post, Nepal’s Prime Minister's office posted on X, “Thank you, PM @narendramodi for your kind words and warm wishes. I am eager to work closely with you to advance the multifaceted relations between our two countries for the common prosperity of our people.” Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region.

Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services. Landlocked Nepal's access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India.

Balen is the first democratically elected prime minister to be sworn in since the coalition government led by former prime minister Oli was ousted in September last year, following the youth-led Gen Z protest against corruption, nepotism, and a social media ban that escalated into violence.

Also Read:

  1. Ex Nepal PM KP Oli Arrested Over Protest Deaths Day After Balendra Shah Takes Oath As Prime Minister
  2. Rapper-Turned-Politician 'Balen' Sworn In As Nepal's 47th PM

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NEPAL PM BALENDRA SHAH
PM MODI
INDIA NEPAL TIES

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