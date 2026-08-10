ETV Bharat / international

Nepal PM Balen Shah Balances Ties Between India And China, Seeks To Draw On 'Historical Ties'

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah's meetings with the Indian and Chinese envoys on Monday provided a first glimpse into how he plans to balance Nepal's ties with its two larger neighbours.

Hours after he met Indian ambassador Naveen Srivastava at the Prime Minister’s Office in Singha Durbar, he met Chinese ambassador Zhang Maoming.

In both his meetings with the Indian and Chinese envoys, Shah, who has revealed very little about his foreign policy, said he wanted to deepen Nepal's historic relationship with India and China respectively.

That Shah met first with the Indian ambassador and then the Chinese ambassador could in itself send a strong diplomatic message, noted analysts. PM Shah is expected to next meet with the top US Embassy official.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a social media post that the separate meetings with Indian and Chinese envoys focused on “further strengthening” relations, “promoting bilateral cooperation and enhancing development partnership for the mutual benefit”.

Analysts noted that the meeting was long overdue as Shah, who had avoided one-on-one meetings with foreign ambassadors posted to Kathmandu, turned his attention from domestic issues to Nepal's engagement with India and China.

“I think such meetings were long overdue; they should have happened soon after he assumed office,” Dinesh Bhattarai, the foreign affairs advisor to former prime minister Sushil Koirala, told ETV Bharat.

“I think it indicates the much-needed realisation that Nepal ought to have fantastic relations with its immediate neighbours, India and China, as well as the distant superpower, the United States.”

Shah is also expected to meet envoys of other friendly countries, including the United Kingdom, key EU member states and East Asian countries, which are Nepal’s key donors and development partners.

Shah has largely avoided individual meetings with the diplomatic corps even as he had focused on domestic issues.