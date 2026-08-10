Nepal PM Balen Shah Balances Ties Between India And China, Seeks To Draw On 'Historical Ties'
Shah first met with the Indian ambassador and then the Chinese ambassador.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah's meetings with the Indian and Chinese envoys on Monday provided a first glimpse into how he plans to balance Nepal's ties with its two larger neighbours.
Hours after he met Indian ambassador Naveen Srivastava at the Prime Minister’s Office in Singha Durbar, he met Chinese ambassador Zhang Maoming.
In both his meetings with the Indian and Chinese envoys, Shah, who has revealed very little about his foreign policy, said he wanted to deepen Nepal's historic relationship with India and China respectively.
That Shah met first with the Indian ambassador and then the Chinese ambassador could in itself send a strong diplomatic message, noted analysts. PM Shah is expected to next meet with the top US Embassy official.
The Prime Minister’s Office said in a social media post that the separate meetings with Indian and Chinese envoys focused on “further strengthening” relations, “promoting bilateral cooperation and enhancing development partnership for the mutual benefit”.
Analysts noted that the meeting was long overdue as Shah, who had avoided one-on-one meetings with foreign ambassadors posted to Kathmandu, turned his attention from domestic issues to Nepal's engagement with India and China.
“I think such meetings were long overdue; they should have happened soon after he assumed office,” Dinesh Bhattarai, the foreign affairs advisor to former prime minister Sushil Koirala, told ETV Bharat.
“I think it indicates the much-needed realisation that Nepal ought to have fantastic relations with its immediate neighbours, India and China, as well as the distant superpower, the United States.”
Shah is also expected to meet envoys of other friendly countries, including the United Kingdom, key EU member states and East Asian countries, which are Nepal’s key donors and development partners.
Shah has largely avoided individual meetings with the diplomatic corps even as he had focused on domestic issues.
Although he entertained foreign envoys in a group meeting, he continued to avoid one-on-one meetings.
In May, he caused a diplomatic stir when he cited a tight schedule to decline a meeting with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor. Gor met with Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal.
Later that month, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s planned visit to Kathmandu had to be postponed because Shah declined a meeting with him, reportedly maintaining that he would “engage only with his counterparts”.
Shah’s approach is in stark contrast to several of Nepal’s past prime ministers, some of whom were so lenient protocol-wise that they even entertained “sandals-clad diplomats who would arrive at the official residence at short notice, or unannounced”.
Four and a half months into the high office, the rapper-turned-politician appears to have realised the importance of engaging with Nepal's diplomatic partners.
He even took off his trademark dark square sunglasses while posing for post-meeting photos with the Indian and Chinese ambassadors, drawing commentary on social media.
Senior journalist Yubaraj Ghimire said Balen Shah’s diplomatic engagements should now set the diplomatic ball rolling and set the stage for deeper and more meaningful bilateral engagements with both India and China.
Shah’s India visit is much awaited as almost all past prime ministers of Nepal made Delhi their first port of call.
India is Nepal's largest trading partner, accounting for roughly two-thirds of Nepal's total external merchandise trade and is also the primary source of foreign investment. China is Nepal's second-largest trading partner
Still, in a clear sign of how Shah is balancing ties, Kathmandu heeded a request made by Beijing to cancel a major international seminar on Tibetan studies.