Nepal's Newly Formed Rastriya Swantantra Party Leads In Early Counting Of Votes

Kathmandu: Nepal's newly-formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was leading in early counting of votes on Friday in the country's first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests led to the downfall of the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government.

The RSP led by former rapper Balendra Shah, who was also the mayor of Kathmandu, won one seat and is leading in another 36, while the Nepali Congress is ahead on five, according to preliminary results in 46 seats where counting is in progress. Ousted premier Oli's CPN (UML) was ahead on three seats and the Nepali Communist Party on one.

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday - the country's first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year. The RSP has won the Kathmandu 1 constituency with its candidate Ranju Darshana winning by a “huge margin”, according to RSP central committee member R K Dhungana.

Ranju secured more than 10,000 votes, almost double that of the nearest rival, Prabal Thapa Chhetri of the Nepali Congress, Dhungana said. However, the Election Commission is yet to officially announce the victory. Former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is leading in Jhapa 5 constituency over ousted prime minister and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) chair Oli.