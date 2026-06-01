ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Parliament Sessions Adjourned Due To Protests Over PM Balen's remarks

File - Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah holds a cabinet meeting to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2083/84 at the Prime Minister’s Office ahead of the Budget presentation this evening, in Kathmandu ( ANI )

Kathmandu: Nepal Parliament sessions were adjourned on Monday after Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s controversial remarks on land encroachment triggered protests by opposition lawmakers.

During the first meeting of the National Assembly, the Upper House of Parliament, on Monday, lawmakers had expressed their dissent to the remarks made by Prime Minister Balen in the House of Representatives’ meeting on Sunday.

The prime minister, on Sunday responding to the questions raised by lawmakers, said that "Not only India, but Nepal has also encroached territories of India at many places," sparking controversy.

Shah, in his remarks, suggested without elaborating that India and Nepal have agreed to take the help of historians, surveyors and experts to seek a resolution, adding that Kathmandu has also taken up the matter with China and the United Kingdom.

As their protest disrupted House proceedings, National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Prasad Dahal suspended the meeting for 20 minutes.

As soon as the second meeting of the National Assembly resumed, the Parliament members continued their protest, preventing the House from functioning.

As a result, Chairperson Dahal announced the adjournment of the meeting until 1.15 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary probe committee has been formed under the coordination of the secretary of the House of Representatives, Prakash Adhikari, to investigate the “indecent and objectionable” behaviour of some lawmakers during Sunday’s House of Representatives meeting.