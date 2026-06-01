Nepal Parliament Sessions Adjourned Due To Protests Over PM Balen's remarks
The opposition Parliament members were protesting against the remarks made by Prime Minister Balen regarding the border issue on Sunday asking for his apology.
By PTI
Published : June 1, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
Kathmandu: Nepal Parliament sessions were adjourned on Monday after Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s controversial remarks on land encroachment triggered protests by opposition lawmakers.
During the first meeting of the National Assembly, the Upper House of Parliament, on Monday, lawmakers had expressed their dissent to the remarks made by Prime Minister Balen in the House of Representatives’ meeting on Sunday.
The prime minister, on Sunday responding to the questions raised by lawmakers, said that "Not only India, but Nepal has also encroached territories of India at many places," sparking controversy.
Shah, in his remarks, suggested without elaborating that India and Nepal have agreed to take the help of historians, surveyors and experts to seek a resolution, adding that Kathmandu has also taken up the matter with China and the United Kingdom.
As their protest disrupted House proceedings, National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Prasad Dahal suspended the meeting for 20 minutes.
As soon as the second meeting of the National Assembly resumed, the Parliament members continued their protest, preventing the House from functioning.
As a result, Chairperson Dahal announced the adjournment of the meeting until 1.15 pm on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a parliamentary probe committee has been formed under the coordination of the secretary of the House of Representatives, Prakash Adhikari, to investigate the “indecent and objectionable” behaviour of some lawmakers during Sunday’s House of Representatives meeting.
The committee formed as per Rule 33 (4) of the Parliament Regulations, 2083 BS, is required to submit its report to the Speaker within seven days, according to Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal’s secretariat.
According to Speaker Aryal, the committee comprises the chief of the internal service and planning management division of the federal parliament secretariat and the chief of the technology management division.
The committee can make recommendations for necessary action as per the House of Representatives Regulations Rule 31(4).
The House of Representatives meeting was also adjourned till Tuesday. As soon as the House meeting started, the opposition lawmakers protested by standing up.
The opposition Parliament members were protesting against the remarks made by Prime Minister Balen regarding the border issue on Sunday asking for his apology.
Despite Speaker Aryal’s repeated request for cooperation to conduct the meeting, they continued their protests. Then Speaker Aryal announced adjournment of the House of Representatives meeting till 1 pm Tuesday, according to Parliament sources.
Also Read
A Shift In Narrative? Nepal PM Seeks Balanced Approach To Border Dispute With India