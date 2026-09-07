ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Observes National Mourning On 13th Day Of Flash Flood Tragedy

People light lamps during a candle light vigil for the victims of the devastating flash floods, at Basantapur Durbar Square, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. ( PTI )

Kathmandu: Nepal on Monday observed a national day of mourning on the 13th day of the Rasuwa flash flood disaster, honouring more than 1,340 people who lost their lives in one of the country's deadliest natural disasters in recent history.

Nearly 5,000 people remain missing, including 589 foreign nationals, after the flash floods struck Rasuwa, bordering China, and adjoining districts on August 26 following an ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas, causing widespread loss of life and extensive damage to infrastructure in northern and central Nepal.

The government declared September 7 a national day of mourning to honour the victims of the catastrophic floods that swept through Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and other areas along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems.

The mourning is being observed on the 13th day after the disaster, in keeping with the traditional Hindu practice of marking the thirteenth day following a death.

The day is regarded in many Hindu communities as an important period in the mourning period, when rituals are performed to honour the deceased and mark the conclusion of the formal period of mourning.

"The national flag will be flown at half-mast at government offices across the country and at Nepali diplomatic missions abroad," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The devastating floods caused massive loss of life and extensive destruction of homes, roads, bridges, hydropower projects, government offices and other critical infrastructure.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in the worst-affected areas, including hydropower project tunnels, with security personnel and specialised international rescue teams engaged in efforts to locate missing people and recover bodies.

The disaster has displaced at least 32,000 families, completely destroyed around 7,500 houses and severely disrupted livelihoods and essential infrastructure across central Nepal.