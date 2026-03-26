ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's Newly Elected Parliament Is Sworn In Months After A Youth-Led Revolt

Balendra Shah, front center with sun glasses, arrives for a swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members of the House of Representatives at the Federal Parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 26, 2026 ( AP )

Kathmandu: Nepal's newly elected members of parliament were sworn in on Thursday, with nearly two-thirds of them from a political party that is less than four years old. The 275 members of the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of parliament, will be in their positions for the next five years.

The election — the country's first since last year's youth-led revolt — was won by the Rastriya Swatantra Party, or RSP, led by rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah.

Shah is expected to be chosen as the leader by the elected members from his party later on Thursday and formally inform President Ram Chandra Poudel. The president will then appoint Shah as the prime minister of Nepal. Shah is scheduled to take the oath of office on Friday.

The RSP won 125 directly elected seats plus a further 57 through proportional representation, giving it a total of 182 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives. The Nepali Congress party came second, with 38 seats.