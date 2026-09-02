ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Needs To Fight Bhotekoshi Floods Crisis With 'Determination And Courage': PM Shah

A mud-covered street lined with buildings shows the aftermath of a devastating flood, with an overturned truck and ongoing debris clearance efforts visible in the area at Trishuli, in Nuwakot, on Sunday, August 30, 2026 ( ANI )

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday briefed the House of Representatives about the devastation caused by the Bhotekoshi floods, saying that “determination and courage” are needed to fight the crisis.

Flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26, killing over 1,100 people with over 4,800 missing.

Shah said, “In this hour of crisis, we have accepted the reality that the country’s leadership must provide courage, support and reassurance, not tears,” The Kathmandu Post reported.

Shah said that the disaster has not only devastated the three districts -- Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading -- but it “is a shared blow to the heart of the entire country.”

“We have no alternative but to fight with determination and courage, and we are fighting,” the prime minister said.