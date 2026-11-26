ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Moves To Declare 213 Missing Indians Dead

Kathmandu: The Embassy of India in Nepal has urged families of Indian nationals who went missing following the deadly floods in Nepal on August 26 to review the list of missing Indian citizens published by the Nepali authorities and submit any concerns or objections by December 2. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has published a list of 213 missing Indian nationals as part of the process to presume their deaths and formally declare them dead.

More than 1,400 people have been confirmed dead, while over 5,000, including foreign nationals, remain missing following the disasters. The Nepali government has decided to formally declare those who remain missing dead after completing the prescribed legal procedures. The floods caused extensive damage to physical infrastructure along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, including around a dozen hydropower projects.

The NDRRMA has made the list of missing Indian nationals public, inviting objections and requests for additions, deletions or corrections to the details of the individuals.In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu requested family members of those who remain missing to review the list and submit any concerns, objections or proposed amendments by December 2, 2026.

"After completing the process of seeking comments/amendments, the Government of Nepal will finalise the list and formally issue the declaration of death," the embassy said. The embassy will then initiate the process of obtaining death certificates for the individuals from the relevant local authorities in Nepal, it added. The embassy further said that additional information and documents might be sought from family members during the process and that it would provide further updates in the coming days.

According to a notice published by the NDRRMA, the authority has received verified details of 452 missing foreign nationals through the diplomatic missions of 12 countries. The list includes 213 Indian nationals, 85 Chinese, 69 Americans, 32 British, 27 Canadians, nine Singaporeans, six South Africans, four French nationals, two each from Hungary, Belgium and Kazakhstan, and one Belarusian.