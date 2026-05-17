ETV Bharat / international

Nepal’s Mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa Climbs Mt. Everest For 32nd Time, Beats Own Record

Kathmandu: Nepal’s mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa made history on Sunday by breaking his own world record for the highest number of ascents of Mt. Everest as he scaled the world’s highest peak for the 32nd time.

The 56-year-old veteran climber reached the 8,849-metre peak at 10:12 am on Sunday, according to the Department of Tourism. He was leading an expedition operated by 14 Peaks Expedition, it said. The successful ascent was confirmed by the department’s field office stationed at Everest Base Camp, reported The Kathmandu Post.

The Department of Tourism congratulated Sherpa, saying his achievement reflects a significant contribution to Nepal’s mountaineering sector and its international profile. Born in a village of Solukhumbu district in Koshi Province in January 1970, Kami Rita started the carrier as a professional mountaineer in 1992.