ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Home Minister Gurung Resigns Amid Financial Controversy

Kathmandu: Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung on Wednesday tendered his resignation after allegations relating to his financial conduct while holding the office. The resignation by Gurung, who was appointed as Home Minister on March 27, comes amid growing criticisms over his alleged business links and share transactions with a controversial businessman.

Gurung wrote on his social media site that he has resigned from the post to ensure an impartial investigation into matters relating to his financial conduct and to avoid a conflict of interest while in office.

“For me, ethics is greater than position, and there is no greater force than public trust. The ongoing Gen Z movement in the country, which is demanding good governance, transparency and accountability, has also conveyed this message—that public life must be clean and leadership must be accountable.

“If anyone questions the government formed on the blood and sacrifice of my 46 brothers and sisters, the answer to that is ethics,” Gurung wrote in a Facebook post.

According to Prime Minister Balendra Shah's secretariat, Gurung has handed over his resignation letter to the prime minister. PM Shah has kept the home ministry portfolio himself, the secretariat added.