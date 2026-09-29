ETV Bharat / international

Heavy Snow Halts Operation To Rescue 12 Missing In Nepal's Himlung Himal Avalanche

Family members and friends of Nepali climbers gather as the bodies of Nepali climbers recovered after an avalanche on Mount Himlung lie at the morgue of a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. ( AP )

Kathmandu: Heavy snowfall on Tuesday halted the operation to rescue 12 missing people in the Himlung Himal avalanche that killed four people, an official said.

The avalanche struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area of Nepal’s Manang district on Sunday, burying tents where 16 people, including support staff and mountain guides, were taking shelter. According to officials, so far four bodies have been recovered, and 12 people remain missing – all of them Nepalese.

Earlier on Monday, Nepal Police said in a statement that eight people were missing in the avalanche. Officials had also said 22 people were initially reported missing, but rescuers managed to establish contact with 10 of them. These numbers were corrected by the relevant authorities on Tuesday.

"Twelve people who were hit by the avalanche are still out of contact," Sovbit Kunwar, administrative officer at Nepal National Mountain Guide Association, said on Tuesday. According to officials, the rescue work has been hampered by bad weather at the accident site on Tuesday.

A 14-member rescue team has been deployed to search for the missing workers and guides, who usually provide logistical and other support to climbing expeditions.