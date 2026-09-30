ETV Bharat / international

Death Toll In Nepal's Himlung Himal Avalanche Rises To 7

Kathmandu: Three more bodies were recovered from Nepal's Himlung Himal peak on Wednesday, taking the total death toll in the avalanche that struck the mountain on Sunday to seven. The avalanche struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area of Nepal’s Manang district, burying tents where 16 people, including supporting staff and mountain guides, were taking shelter.

According to officials, so far seven bodies have been recovered, and nine people remain missing – all of them Nepalese. The rescue work was hampered by bad weather at the accident site on Tuesday, but three more bodies were found on Wednesday when the rescue operation resumed.

A 14-member rescue team has been deployed to search for the missing workers and guides, who usually provide logistical and other support to climbing expeditions. Around two dozen Nepali high-altitude workers and guides from Himalayan Holidays and Imagine Nepal Trek and Expedition had travelled from Kathmandu to Himlung Himal about two weeks ago to prepare for the climbing season.