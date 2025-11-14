ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's ‘Green Election’ Code Of Conduct For March 5 Polls

Kathmandu: Ban on plastic and other non-biodegradable materials during campaign; use of EVs instead of fossil-fuel vehicles, and disposal of waste after rallies or marches are some of the things that Nepal's poll body expects from political parties ahead of the March 5 general elections.

Media reports on Friday said the Election Commission (EC) has introduced a 'Green Election' code of conduct aimed at ensuring that the March 5 House of Representatives (HoR) election is conducted in an environmentally responsible manner.

“The provision, outlined in Chapter 6 of the newly issued code of conduct, requires all election-related activities to be carried out in ways that minimise harm to the environment,” said news portal MyRepublica.

The Election Commission (EC) released the draft election code of conduct on Thursday, seeking feedback from the political parties and the general people to revise it before bringing it to force, The Kathmandu Post said.

According to the draft, political parties, candidates, sister organisations and all categories of election representatives — including polling and counting agents — must comply with eco-conscious standards and contribute to pollution control, MyRepublica said.

It explicitly prohibits the use of plastic, polythene, and other non-biodegradable materials in campaign events. “It also urges political actors to discourage the use of fossil-fuel vehicles and promote electric alternatives wherever possible,” the news portal said.