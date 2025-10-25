ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Govt Warns People Not To Participate In Protests, Says Solution Through Dialogue Not Agitation

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal on Saturday called all the stakeholders concerned to sit for a dialogue with the caretaker government instead of organising street protests ahead of the March 5 general election. The Home Ministry also warned the general public that protest activities announced through social media could be infiltrated by elements “seeking to create instability.”

“The government is always ready for dialogue and discussion to sort out problems,” Home Minister Aryal said while talking to media persons after holding a crucial meeting with chiefs of various security agencies here.

The high level security meeting, held in the presence of Prime Minister Sushila Karki at her official residence, Baluwatar, comes days after she met with representatives of major political parties to discuss preparations for the general elections and security issues.

The minister’s appeal comes at a time when different groups are frequently organising protests with various demands. “The government addresses the political demand, so dialogue is imperative. There is no need to take to the street. It is essential to be aware of others' rights while exercising one's own rights,” Home Minister Aryal reminded.

“The Home Ministry has urged all sides not to be involved in damages of public and private property. We request all the political forces and agitating groups not to wage violent activities,” said Aryal.

He said that the security meeting made a thorough assessment of the present security situation of the country. “The government is committed to creating an atmosphere conducive to the March 5 election with the normalisation of security.”

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry, in a statement, urged the general public to refrain from participating in sit-ins, rallies, and protest programmes announced through social media, warning that such activities could be infiltrated by elements seeking to create instability.

The ministry said it had taken serious note of the growing number of online calls for agitation from various groups and cautioned that such activities could lead to unrest and disrupt public order. A group led by medical professional Durga Prasai, a known pro-monarchist, announced through media to intensify protests after Deepawali and Chhath festival to restore monarchy and a Hindu state in Nepal.