ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Govt Wants Stronger Ties With India, China: Nepalese Foreign Minister Khanal

Beijing: The Nepal government wants to have “stronger ties” with India and China, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said as he wrapped up his four-day visit to Beijing on Wednesday.

During the visit, Khanal held comprehensive and in-depth talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and senior political leaders, Wang Huning, the chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the ruling Communist Party of China.

Khanal's visit to Beijing followed closely on his trip to India during which he said his government would accord “highest priority” to relations with New Delhi.

Asked whether the visits to New Delhi and Beijing were aimed at striking a balance between Nepal’s two big neighbours, Khanal said both India and China are vital partners to the Himalayan country.

The Balendra Shah-led Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) replaced the prolonged rule of pro-China Communist Parties after a landslide victory in the general election in March.

"My visit was to indicate the importance that we give to both countries, and we want to build on our existing relationship and also make it stronger and better and deeper than what has been in the past," he told state-run The Global Times here.

The fall of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) government headed by pro-Beijing leader K P Sharma Oli following the massive Gen Z movement and massive victory of the little-known RSP has caused apprehension here about the future course of ties between Nepal and China.

After talks with Wang, Khanal said he held a “comprehensive discussion” with his Chinese counterpart “on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including in the areas of connectivity, border management, trade, technology transfer and multilateral cooperation".