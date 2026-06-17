Nepal Govt Wants Stronger Ties With India, China: Nepalese Foreign Minister Khanal
Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, who wrapped up his four-day visit to Beijing, said both countries are vital partners for Nepal
By PTI
Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Beijing: The Nepal government wants to have “stronger ties” with India and China, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said as he wrapped up his four-day visit to Beijing on Wednesday.
During the visit, Khanal held comprehensive and in-depth talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and senior political leaders, Wang Huning, the chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the ruling Communist Party of China.
Khanal's visit to Beijing followed closely on his trip to India during which he said his government would accord “highest priority” to relations with New Delhi.
Asked whether the visits to New Delhi and Beijing were aimed at striking a balance between Nepal’s two big neighbours, Khanal said both India and China are vital partners to the Himalayan country.
The Balendra Shah-led Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) replaced the prolonged rule of pro-China Communist Parties after a landslide victory in the general election in March.
"My visit was to indicate the importance that we give to both countries, and we want to build on our existing relationship and also make it stronger and better and deeper than what has been in the past," he told state-run The Global Times here.
The fall of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) government headed by pro-Beijing leader K P Sharma Oli following the massive Gen Z movement and massive victory of the little-known RSP has caused apprehension here about the future course of ties between Nepal and China.
After talks with Wang, Khanal said he held a “comprehensive discussion” with his Chinese counterpart “on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including in the areas of connectivity, border management, trade, technology transfer and multilateral cooperation".
He also assured Wang that Nepal remains firmly committed to the one-China policy, supports China's efforts to achieve complete reunification, and will never allow any forces to use Nepal's territory to undermine China's interests.
Reports in the Nepalese media said during the talks with Khanal, Chinese officials had raised concerns over Western influence in Nepal, mostly about the USD 500 million American Millennium Challenge Corporation and State Partnership Programme, MCC-Compact.
When asked for its reaction to the report, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told PTI that international development cooperation should adhere to the principles of mutual respect and equality.
“It should not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, impose any political conditions, engage in 'coercive diplomacy', or undermine the sovereignty and interests of other countries for one's own selfish gain,” it said.
Khanal told Global Times that Nepal is grateful for assistance from the Chinese government and hopes to build a strong relationship with China, identifying connectivity and infrastructure as top priorities for bilateral cooperation with China.
He also discussed the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network between Nepal and China, which includes the cross-border transmission line and cross-border rail as core projects.
A feasibility study for the railway project has been completed by the Chinese side, and Nepal expects to receive it by the end of this month. Issues like border facilities, freight corridors and capacity building will be based on this report, he told the daily.
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