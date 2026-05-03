ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Government Cancels More Than 1,500 ‘Politically Motivated’ Appointments: Reports

Kathmandu: Nepal’s new government has effectively cancelled more than 1,500 major public appointments through a sweeping ordinance issued by President Ramchandra Paudel, local media reported. These appointments were made before March 26 - the date marking leadership change in the country.

The Balendra Shah-led Rastriya Swatantra Party swept to power riding on the massive opposition to the legacy parties in the country in the March 5 elections, months after the September 2025 Gen Z protests.

President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday issued the “Ordinance on Special Provisions for the Removal of Public Office Bearers, 2083” on the recommendation of the council of ministers, triggering widespread disruptions across Nepal’s administrative, health and education sectors, according to The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

The move aims to target politically motivated appointments made by previous governments, including the Sushila Karki-led interim government formed after the ‘Gen Z’ movement, according to the reports.

It is not uncommon in Nepal for incoming governments to review decisions made by their predecessors, especially appointments to influential public posts. However, the scale of the current move appears wider than usual. The move has drawn criticism from some who warn it could disrupt the functioning of public bodies, while government officials say it was needed to improve transparency and accountability.