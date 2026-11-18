ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Gets Nod To Import 350 MW Of Power From India During Winter

A man carrying the national flag of Nepal walks past the Federal Parliament after the "Gen Z" protests, in Kathmandu on Friday, September 12, 2025. ( IANS )

Kathmandu: Nepal has received approval to import up to 350 MW of electricity from India this winter to meet domestic power demand amid a decline in hydropower generation and damage to several projects caused by recent floods.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under India's Ministry of Power has authorised the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the state-owned power utility, to procure electricity at competitive rates from the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) for up to 17 hours a day, NEA officials said.

The approval is valid from November 17, 2026, to July 31, 2027, and is expected to help Nepal manage the seasonal gap between electricity demand and domestic generation, NEA Managing Director Dirghayu Kumar Shrestha said.

Of the approved 350 MW, Nepal can import 300 MW through the Kataiya-Kushaha, Ramnagar-Surajpura and Raxaul-Parwanipur transmission lines. The remaining 50 MW can be sourced through the New Nautanwa-Mainahiya transmission line. Nepal's dependence on run-of-the-river hydropower projects makes electricity generation highly seasonal.

While rising river flows during the summer months enable the country to generate surplus power for export, mainly to India, declining water levels during winter significantly reduce domestic production, forcing it to rely on imports.