Balendra Shah's RSP Makes History, Registers Landmark Victory In Nepal Election

Balendra Shah, foreground, former mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City and prime ministerial candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, arrives to receive his victory certificate ( AP )

Kathmandu: Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's RSP is all set to form the next government in Nepal after securing a sweeping victory in the crucial general election on Saturday, decimating the established parties in the politically fragile country.

Popularly known as "Balen", the 35-year-old prime-ministerial candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) defeated four-time former prime minister K P Sharma Oli, the chair of Nepal's legacy party -- the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) -- by a huge margin of about 50,000 votes in the Jhapa-5 constituency.

Balen, 35, secured 68,348 votes against 74-year-old Oli's 18,734, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Balen is expected to be the next prime minister of Nepal, reflecting a public mood of rejection of established parties. Balen will be the first Madhesi prime minister of the Himalayan country as also the youngest to occupy the top post in Nepal's parliamentary history.

The RSP, which was formed in 2022 by Ravi Lamichhane, has won 91 of the 117 seats for which the results were declared by 5:30 am, according to the EC.

The RSP's seats include a clean sweep of all 10 constituencies in Kathmandu district, even as it was leading in 34 seats across the country, the EC data showed.

Legacy parties failed to convince voters for whom the major issues included fighting corruption and an end to nepotism, apart from a generational change in Nepal's political leadership.

The Nepali Congress (NC) won 13 seats and was leading in three, the CPN-UML won just seven seats and was leading in three, the Nepali Communist Party (NCP) won four seats and was leading in three, the Shrama Shakti Party (SSP) was leading in three seats and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) won one seat, the EC data showed. Among the winners is one Independent candidate.

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the March 5 election to the House of Representatives. The counting of votes started late on Thursday night and as of Saturday night, counting was in progress in the remaining of the total 165 constituencies, the EC said.

The election was being closely watched by India, which is hoping for a stable government in the politically-fragile Himalayan country to take forward the developmental partnership between the two sides.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people and government of Nepal for the successful conduct of the election. "It is heartening to see my Nepali sisters and brothers exercise their democratic rights so vibrantly. This historic milestone is a proud moment in Nepal's democratic journey," Modi said in a post on X.

He also said as a close friend and neighbour, India remains steadfast in its commitment to working closely with the people of Nepal and its new government to scale new heights of shared peace, progress and prosperity.

Oli, who too was projected as the prime-ministerial face of the CPN-UML, wished Balen a full five-year tenure for his government in a country that has seen 14 governments in the last 18 years.

"Balen babu, congratulations for the victory. I wish your five year tenure be trouble free, successful and hearty congratulations," Oli wrote in a social media post and attached a 2022 photo showing him gifting a tabla to Balen after the rapper-turned politician won the mayoral polls in Kathmandu as an Independent candidate.