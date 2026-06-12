ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's Foreign Minister To Visit China From June 14

Kathmandu: Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal will on Sunday embark on a four-day visit to China during which he will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, it was announced on Friday. During the four-day visit from June 14 to 17, the foreign minister will also meet high-level dignitaries of the People's Republic of China, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Khanal is visiting China at the invitation of Wang Yi, who is also a member of the political bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the statement said.

Khanal will hold bilateral talks with Wang Yi and discuss matters of mutual interest for further strengthening Nepal-China relations and advancing deeper cooperation, it added.