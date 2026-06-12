Nepal's Foreign Minister To Visit China From June 14
Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal will hold bilateral talks and discuss matters of mutual interest to strengthen Nepal-China relations
By PTI
Published : June 12, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Kathmandu: Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal will on Sunday embark on a four-day visit to China during which he will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, it was announced on Friday. During the four-day visit from June 14 to 17, the foreign minister will also meet high-level dignitaries of the People's Republic of China, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.
Khanal is visiting China at the invitation of Wang Yi, who is also a member of the political bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the statement said.
Khanal will hold bilateral talks with Wang Yi and discuss matters of mutual interest for further strengthening Nepal-China relations and advancing deeper cooperation, it added.
The minister will participate in the Investment Conference organised by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing to promote foreign investment in Nepal; hold an interaction with the Chinese business community, and will also attend a welcome reception, to be hosted in his honour by the Embassy of Nepal, and interact with the Nepali Community.
The foreign minister will return to Kathmandu on June 17.
Earlier this month, Khanal was in India on a three-day official visit, his first foreign trip after the incumbent government took charge in March. During his visit from June 5-7, he held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
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