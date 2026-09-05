Nepal Floods: 60-Year-Old Woman And Chinese National, Rescued Alive After 10 Days
The woman from the upper floor of a four-storey house was buried under debris while a Chinese national was rescued from the tunnel
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Ten days after the Bhotekoshi flash floods wreaked havoc in Nepal, a Chinese national named Luhaitao has been rescued alive from the tunnel of the Apar Trishuli 1 Hydropower Project in Rasuwa district, Nepali officials said on Saturday.
Separately, a 60-year-old woman was rescued from the upper floor of a four-storey house buried under debris in Betrawati, in Nepal’s Nuwakot district. Chandika Shrestha was found unconscious and rescued from the house in Bidur Municipality-10, The Kathmandu Post reported on Saturday.
Following her rescue by a nine-member Armed Police Force team, Shrestha was flown by helicopter to the Nepali Army's Maithili Barracks in Trishuli for initial treatment. She would be brought to Kathmandu for further treatment if necessary, the Nepal PM’s office was quoted as saying in the report.
The details were shared by the Nepalese Army and the Police on X. In the video clip by the Army, it was seen that a man was being brought out of a tunnel and taken to a helicopter, where medics started measuring his vitals.
मिति २०८३ भदौ २० गते नेपाल प्रहरी र सशस्त्र प्रहरी बल नेपालको संयुक्त टोलीले जिल्ला नुवाकोट विदुर १० वेत्रावतीबाट १ जना महिलालाई सकुशल उद्धार गरेको छ । pic.twitter.com/7St1H9bknq— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) September 5, 2026
#अपरत्रिशुली१ सुरङबाट विदेशी नागरिकको जीवितै उद्धार#NepaliArmy#BhotekoshiFlood pic.twitter.com/An7wxJJEOh— Nepali Army (@NepaliArmyHQ) September 5, 2026
Meanwhile, the Nepal Police said that a joint team of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force Nepal successfully rescued one woman from Betrawati 10, Vidur, Nuwakot District.
As rescue operations continue in full swing, the Nepalese police shared visuals from a temporary field hospital in Nuwakot, where it is operating a Sample Collection Centre for DNA Testing. The rescue of the two individuals on Saturday comes after two people were rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project on Friday.
The latest rescue brings the total to three workers pulled alive from the Trishuli hydropower project. Two Nepalese workers were rescued from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower plant on Friday. They were identified as Kabir Maharjan, 45, and Sanjay Sah, 30.
Maharjan was working as a mechanical supervisor on the project, while Sah was a foreman, according to the Public Relations Directorate of the Nepal Army.
Amid catastrophic flash floods that have claimed at least 1,344 lives, the Nepalese Army and international teams are mounting massive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations to reach isolated communities in the Himalayan nation.
In Nuwakot district, military engineering units are constructing a rope bridge over the swollen Tadi River to restore ground connectivity to areas cut off from the national road network. Concurrently, air operations are working around the clock under hazardous conditions to deliver aid and rescue stranded residents.
In another post on X, the Nepalese Army, operating alongside other agencies, informed that it has deployed approximately 20 helicopters to lead search, rescue, and relief distribution efforts across the severely impacted Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.
Despite adverse weather, mountain terrain, and a scarcity of usable helipads due to flood damage, aircrews are continuously executing drops and evacuations. Visuals released by military officials highlight the high-stakes airborne missions navigating tight valleys to reach displaced families.
India continues to assist Nepal in the HADR operations in the country. In a major push to advance operations at Nepal's Chilime tunnel, the Indian tunnel rescue team worked in close coordination with the Nepal Army to drain accumulated water and dig deeper into the shaft, following severe flooding and landslides that swept through Rasuwa district in Nepal.
The joint effort underscored active cross-border disaster response and technical collaboration between Indian specialists and Nepalese defence forces. Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, highlighted India's commitment to supporting Nepal through both technical expertise on-site and humanitarian aid for surrounding communities.
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