ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Floods: 60-Year-Old Woman And Chinese National, Rescued Alive After 10 Days

New Delhi: Ten days after the Bhotekoshi flash floods wreaked havoc in Nepal, a Chinese national named Luhaitao has been rescued alive from the tunnel of the Apar Trishuli 1 Hydropower Project in Rasuwa district, Nepali officials said on Saturday.

Separately, a 60-year-old woman was rescued from the upper floor of a four-storey house buried under debris in Betrawati, in Nepal’s Nuwakot district. Chandika Shrestha was found unconscious and rescued from the house in Bidur Municipality-10, The Kathmandu Post reported on Saturday.

Following her rescue by a nine-member Armed Police Force team, Shrestha was flown by helicopter to the Nepali Army's Maithili Barracks in Trishuli for initial treatment. She would be brought to Kathmandu for further treatment if necessary, the Nepal PM’s office was quoted as saying in the report.

The details were shared by the Nepalese Army and the Police on X. In the video clip by the Army, it was seen that a man was being brought out of a tunnel and taken to a helicopter, where medics started measuring his vitals.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Police said that a joint team of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force Nepal successfully rescued one woman from Betrawati 10, Vidur, Nuwakot District.