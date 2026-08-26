ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Flash Floods: 105 Indians Among 384 Tourists Missing In Affected Areas

Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 ( AP )

Kathmandu: More than 100 Indians are among 384 tourists reported missing in Nepal after flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River hit the Rasuwa region on Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary situation update issued by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

The tourism board said the 384 missing tourists include 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. The foreign nationals are from several countries, including 105 from India, and others from the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Malaysia, South Africa and the Netherlands.

However, the NTB clarified that the figures are preliminary and are currently being verified and cross-checked with travel agencies, local authorities and other concerned agencies. The tourism board also said that the nationalities of several of the missing travellers are yet to be confirmed.

According to the preliminary information, the missing travellers are associated with nine different travel agencies. "The information is being verified and cross-checked in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies," the tourism board said in a statement.

The flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River caused a major disruption in the Rasuwa region, triggering concerns over the safety of tourists and other people present in the affected areas. Authorities and rescue agencies are continuing efforts to assess the situation and establish the whereabouts of those reported missing.