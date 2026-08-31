ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Floods: Sadhguru Calls For 5-nation Himalayan Board To Tackle Disasters

In this image received on Aug. 31, 2026, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev with actor Manisha Koirala during the 'In Solidarity with Nepal' event, in Kathmandu on Sunday. ( PTI )

Kathmandu: Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev has called for the creation of a five-nation Himalayan Board comprising India, China, Pakistan, Nepal and Bhutan to strengthen cooperation in response to disasters affecting the fragile region.

He made these remarks on Sunday while addressing an event “In Solidarity With Nepal” in Kathmandu. He also pledged Rs 1 crore towards Nepal’s Prime Minister Disaster Relief Fund, an official statement by the Isha Foundation said on Sunday.

A group of 77 pilgrims from the Isha Foundation remain missing after a massive flash flood struck areas near the China-Nepal border, killing hundreds and leaving thousands missing.

The 77-member group, led by the Isha Foundation, an organisation founded by Sadhguru, has remained out of contact.

The Isha Foundation organises multiple Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimages each season. Groups travel from Kathmandu through Nepal to Tibet, with trekking on foot as part of the pilgrimage.

Three Isha volunteers stationed on the Nepal side are also reportedly unaccounted for, the statement said.

Calling for the countries to look beyond political boundaries when dealing with a mountain system shared by all, Sadhguru said, "The mountains don't know your political affiliation. The mountains don't know what nonsense or language you speak."