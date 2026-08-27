ETV Bharat / international

‘Nothing Is Left’: Eyewitnesses Recall The Horror Of Nepal’s Devastating Flash Floods

Relatives of individuals missing after a devastating flash flood wait near an army rescue camp as search and rescue operations continue, in Trishuli, Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. ( PTI )

Kathmandu: Giri Lal has been left with memories of his wife and four children after Wednesday’s flash floods swept through Timure, a border town in Nepal’s Rasuwa district.

The 38-year-old was among those caught in a disaster that unfolded with such terrifying speed that, for many who witnessed it, it felt like an earthquake. The flash floods took away Lal's entire family - wife, two sons and two daughters.

Lal, who drives a truck for the local waste management office, is now undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Kathmandu - around 160 km from Timure.

The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to 270 on Thursday, as rescuers raced against time to find hundreds of people still missing in one of the country’s worst disasters in recent years.

Relatives of individuals missing after a devastating flash flood wait near an army rescue camp as search and rescue operations continue, in Trishuli, Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (PTI)

The flash floods struck parts of central Nepal on Wednesday after an ice-rock avalanche upstream blocked the Lhende tributary of the Bhote Koshi River, sending a debris-laden surge downstream. It first hit Rasuwa, near the Nepal-Tibet border, and eventually spread to other districts.

“We have been showing their pictures to people and asking if anyone has seen them,” Lipa Sapkota said, standing outside the emergency section of Bharatpur Hospital with a photograph of her brother, Sabi, missing since Wednesday morning.