ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Floods: Nearly 160 killed, Over 750 Missing; Rescue Operations On

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a muddy river bank with debris is seen near Gyirong Port in southwestern China's Tibetan Autonomous Region on Wednesday, ( AP )

New Delhi: Nearly 160 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told the parliament that an earthquake hit the Tibet region at 8:37 am (local time) and the flash floods were reported three minutes later, suggesting the tremors may have caused a glacial outburst which triggered the floods, PTI reported.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said. The massive flood entered the Trishuli River through the Bhote Koshi in Timure, a border town in Rasuwa district, due to the rockslide and swelling of the Lhende River situated along the Nepal-Tibet border, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said.

It then spread along the river course to other districts like Nuwakot, Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahu and Nawalparasi East, covering areas ranging from around 70 km to nearly 200 km from the capital, Kathmandu.

The Nepal Police, in a social media post, said 157 people died in the flash flood that hit the Himalayan nation. The Nepal government said around 500 were missing, while China’s state-run CGTN news channel said three people were dead and 265 were missing on the Chinese side of the border.

Videos from the affected areas showed a powerful surge of muddy water, rocks and debris sweeping through the border region, with people seen fleeing as the torrent moved towards buildings and vehicles.

In one clip, a four-storey structure could be seen being swept away by the raging waters, while another showed a car floating in fast-moving floodwaters in Rasuwa. Another video clip showed a long bridge broken into two by the sheer force of water.

Other video clips showed bridges being pounded by powerful currents before collapsing and being swept away. In Dhading district, a video showed floodwaters striking a bridge before the structure collapsed and was carried away.

Another video showed muddy water rapidly engulfing a bridge and sweeping it away in about 30 seconds. Around 100 people have been rescued from different parts of the affected areas, officials said. Of them, 30 are undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assured him of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation. New Delhi has already sent the first tranche of relief supplies to the neighbouring nation.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals affected by the flash floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.

The Embassy of India has remained engaged with the relevant authorities of the Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal, it said in another post on X, adding that rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Nepal government.

The Nepal Tourism Board also issued similar numbers, including the toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline 1144 and Tourist Police number 9851289445 for help. In Beijing, the Embassy of India also issued a helpline number 0086 185 1428 4905, which can also be contacted through WhatsApp.