ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Floods: Indian Embassy Shares 9-Step Procedure For Repatriation Of Mortal Remains As Death Toll Crosses 1,000

New Delhi: As the death toll in Nepal-Tibet floods crosses 1,000 with nearly 4,000 still missing, the Indian Embassy in Nepal on Tuesday shared a detailed procedure for the identification and repatriation of mortal remains of foreign nationals killed in the devastating flash floods in the country.

At least 275 Indians and 128 persons of Indian origin remain missing in the flood-hit nation after flash floods that triggered near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 swept through northern and central Nepal, killing hundreds, leaving thousands missing and damaging homes, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

A man clears mud and debris inside his house in Nuwakot district of Nepal. (PTI)

The death toll from catastrophic flooding passed 1,000 on Tuesday, authorities said, as rescue teams worked to reach communities cut off by the disaster. Nepal’s disaster agency said Tuesday that 987 deaths had been counted there, with 3,916 people missing, including 583 foreigners. Chinese authorities, in their latest update on Sunday, reported 16 deaths and 546 people still missing.

The Government of Nepal has laid down a nine-step procedure for handing over mortal remains of foreign nationals, including documentation, recording photographs and details, post-mortem examination, verification of the cause of death and formal identification, the embassy said in a press release.

The process also includes collection of fingerprints, DNA and other forensic samples, verification of the deceased's passport or identity documents, completion of embassy or consular coordination, and issuance of a handover or release memo and receipt, it said.