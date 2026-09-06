ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Floods: DNA Testing Offers Last Hope To Families Searching For Missing Loved Ones

Family members of a person missing in the deadly flash floods gather for a symbolic funeral on the banks of the Bagmati River near Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, ( AP )

Kathmandu: When Amrit Diyali saw a human hand washed downstream by floodwaters, he was struck by how closely it resembled his younger brother Raj Kumar's, who has been missing along with his wife and four-year-old son since the devastating floods hit Nepal.

“I found a hand that looks exactly like uncle’s,” Diyali’s nephew Avinash told him after sending him a photograph of the severed hand, according to The Kathmandu Post newspaper. For Diyali, the discovery brought both hope and dread. A DNA test is now his family’s only chance of knowing whether the remains belong to his brother.

The case reflects a much larger challenge facing Nepal, where authorities are relying on DNA testing to identify hundreds of bodies recovered after the August 26 floods and help families find relatives who remain missing. Flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects. It has killed more than 1,300, while around 5,000 people remain missing.

Police have so far collected 2,272 DNA samples -- 1,260 from bodies and 1,012 from relatives -- as they try to establish the identities of those killed in the disaster, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Authorities said 1,030 bodies had been buried after DNA samples were collected and other identification procedures completed. The figure includes 222 women, 355 men and 453 bodies whose sex could not be established, the newspaper reported.

Only 96 bodies have been handed over to families so far after identification, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority. Identifying the dead has emerged as a major challenge.

Bodies recovered after being swept downstream have often been severely damaged, decomposed or recovered only in parts, making identification by face, clothing or personal belongings difficult, officials said. Prolonged immersion in water and exposure to mud and debris can destroy identifiable features, while some remains have been fragmented or mixed with other remains.