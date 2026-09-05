Nepal Floods: 5-Year-Old Among 3 Indians Rescued From Trishuli Bazaar Area
Sharing broader updates on the safety of Indian nationals, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that 1,907 Indians have safely crossed over to Nepal from China.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 12:06 AM IST|
Updated : September 5, 2026 at 12:51 AM IST
New Delhi: Three more Indian nationals, including a five-year-old child, have been rescued from the flood-hit Trishuli Bazaar area of Nepal, bringing the total number of Indian evacuees to 169, while 275 nationals remain missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
Sharing broader updates on the safety of Indian nationals, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that 1,907 Indians have safely crossed over to Nepal from China.
The three Indian nationals rescued from the Trishuli Bazaar area since Friday have been identified as Abhijit Suresh Pawar, Dipika Abhijit Pawar, and five-year-old Samarth Abhijit Pawar, Jaiswal said, adding that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is facilitating their return flight home.
The spokesperson said India has supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material to Nepal since the flash floods hit the country on August 26. The death toll from the floods has risen to at least 1,295 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities.
While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue. "As per our information, 275 Indian nationals remain missing. We continue to be in close touch with the Nepali government," Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.
"We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Nepalese authorities in this regard," Jaiswal said. 169 Indian nationals have been rescued, and 1,907 Indians have safely crossed into Nepal from China.
"As per official sources in China, there are no Indian travellers who are stranded in the Tibetan Autonomous Region in China," Jaiswal noted.
The MEA spokesperson said India will continue to provide assistance to Nepal as per the requirements of the government in that country. "We do plan to send more forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other materials that are requested by the government of Nepal," he said.
Jaiswal said India has supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material to Nepal on seven aircraft so far. "In addition to the relief material, we have also sent 54 personnel to support relief and rescue efforts in Nepal. This comprises 30 tunnel rescue experts, 19 forensic experts, and a five-member medical team. Our rescue and forensic teams are deployed on the ground, and they are working closely with the Nepalese authorities," he said.
The first tranche of relief materials was sent by India hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day the flash floods struck the Himalayan nation.
Modi had assured Shah of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation. The floods have damaged 35 motorable bridges, 45 suspension bridges, and 40 km of black-topped roads, mainly in central Nepal, according to local authorities.
Jaiswal said India responded promptly to the flash floods in Nepal and will continue to support the reconstruction and recovery efforts in the country. To a question on climate change in the context of the Nepal floods, Jaiswal said India has consistently maintained that it is a common challenge, and action in this regard must be based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.
"Developed countries, which historically are responsible for the emissions and have contributed overwhelmingly to this crisis, must take the lead in reducing emissions and supporting developing countries by way of finance and technology transfer to meet this challenge," he added.
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