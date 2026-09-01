ETV Bharat / international

'House Shook Violently': Nepal Flood Survivor Recalls Terrifying Ordeal Inside Viral Green House

A view of the green-coloured house which stood intact amid the raging flash flood and survived the disaster that hit the region on 26th August, in Trishuli on August 31, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: "Such a huge disaster has never happened here before, it won't reach us," Laxmi Pandey's mother-in-law told her as floodwaters began surging towards their home in Nuwakot during the devastating August 26 flash floods along Nepal’s Trishuli River.

But within moments, a bridge collapsed and water began gushing towards the house, leaving six people trapped inside as neighbouring homes were swept away.

Recalling the ordeal, Pandey told ANI that she and her husband had rushed home from their shop, located about five minutes away, after realising the severity of the flooding.

Pandey told ANI that she had desperately urged her mother-in-law to leave the house, but there was little time to escape.

She told ANI that she said, "Mummy ji, a flood is coming, we should run, let's leave quickly." Her mother-in-law initially refused to believe the water would reach them. However, moments later, the old bridge broke and water surged in from above.

Pandey told ANI that she then pointed towards the advancing floodwaters and said they would no longer be able to escape. Her husband, father-in-law and a neighbour rushed into the house as the water rose, forcing all six people to move upstairs.

Describing the force of the flood, Pandey told ANI that the house shook violently, reminding her of the massive earthquake that struck Nepal in 2015.

"It felt just like the massive shaking during the 2072 earthquake (in the Nepali calendar). The strong floodwaters from both sides were shaking our house violently," she told ANI.