'House Shook Violently': Nepal Flood Survivor Recalls Terrifying Ordeal Inside Viral Green House
Laxmi Pandey, one of the residents of the now-famous house, recalled the harrowing ordeal as six people were trapped inside the house
Published : September 1, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
New Delhi: "Such a huge disaster has never happened here before, it won't reach us," Laxmi Pandey's mother-in-law told her as floodwaters began surging towards their home in Nuwakot during the devastating August 26 flash floods along Nepal’s Trishuli River.
But within moments, a bridge collapsed and water began gushing towards the house, leaving six people trapped inside as neighbouring homes were swept away.
Recalling the ordeal, Pandey told ANI that she and her husband had rushed home from their shop, located about five minutes away, after realising the severity of the flooding.
Pandey told ANI that she had desperately urged her mother-in-law to leave the house, but there was little time to escape.
She told ANI that she said, "Mummy ji, a flood is coming, we should run, let's leave quickly." Her mother-in-law initially refused to believe the water would reach them. However, moments later, the old bridge broke and water surged in from above.
Pandey told ANI that she then pointed towards the advancing floodwaters and said they would no longer be able to escape. Her husband, father-in-law and a neighbour rushed into the house as the water rose, forcing all six people to move upstairs.
Describing the force of the flood, Pandey told ANI that the house shook violently, reminding her of the massive earthquake that struck Nepal in 2015.
"It felt just like the massive shaking during the 2072 earthquake (in the Nepali calendar). The strong floodwaters from both sides were shaking our house violently," she told ANI.
Their situation became even more frightening when a neighbouring house collapsed. Pandey told ANI that the family believed there was little chance of survival before several neighbours risked their own lives to rescue them.
"There seemed to be no chance of survival. But a few neighbours risked their own lives and came together to rescue us," she told ANI.
Pandey told ANI that the six people inside the house survived unharmed and that the family now considers their survival a blessing.
"Now we all feel very lucky. It is by God's grace. Those four or five people came like manifestations of God to save us. We are thanking God right now. We have been granted a second life," she told ANI.
The flash floods that struck Nepal last week have left at least 939 people dead, while search and rescue operations continue for those still missing. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, 3,925 people remain missing, including 592 foreign nationals.
Rescue operations are continuing in several districts, including Rasuwa and Nuwakot.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Nepal has issued guidelines for identifying the mortal remains of Indian citizens who died in the floods. It has asked relatives of victims to assist with identification by providing photographs or DNA profiles.
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