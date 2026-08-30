Reporter's Diary: Himalayan Tsunami–Is It Here To Stay?
Amid relief and rescue operations after the devastating Nepal flash floods, ETV Bharat's Surendra Phuyal writes about the first-hand survivor experience.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Just four days before the never-ever-seen-before kind of disaster, I was returning home to Kathmandu from Rasuwa and Nuwakot, two districts bang north of Kathmandu hit by Wednesday’s flash flood that has left nearly 700 – nearly half of them foreigners - dead and over 2500 missing!
I was cheery and happy, quite mesmerised by the stunning and quite indescribable beauties of the Himalayan peaks and valleys located just North of Kathmandu, less than 100km away from Kathmandu. I was traveling solo as I often do when it comes visiting Langtang National Park, which being so close to Kathmandu is home to stunning Himalayan peaks like Mt Langtang Lirung and serene and sacred Himalayan lakes such as Lake Gosainkunda and Lake Suryakunda which as revered by Nepali Hindus and Buddhists alike as abodes of deities like Lord Shiva himself, or Guru Rimpoche.
All along, there were loads of picture perfect sceneries thanks to lush green hills and valleys cleansed by monsoon rains that began pouring down generously since June despite the Pacific-born El Nino phenomenon. Wherever I reached – be it Nuwakot or high up in Rasuwa, the Bhote Koshi, or Trishuli, river valleys below my eyes looked just gorgeous.
As were the ‘happy people of the hills’ – the Tibetan-like or the West Asian-like or the mixed-type of Nepalis - cheery and smiley just like the hills and valleys of Nepal, an incredibly diverse Himalayan nation wedged between China and India!
Four days later, it just turned into a scene of utter destruction, utter devastation - the kind of which humanity has possibly seen only in futuristic sci-fi movies projecting climate-change-driven emergencies like the one showing New York city submerged in sea waters, with its skyscrapers constantly hit by tsunami waters.
I called Chhewang Lama in Syabru Bensi town which now remains decimated. “Our Peaceful Hotel and the entire town is gone,” he said. “My wife, son and mom too are missing…. Nothing, nothing, nothing is left.” Subba Tamang, another friend, said his sister, in-law, and several other relatives and friends were swept away along with their homes.
The 26 August flash flood, triggered by what scientists believe was a glacial collapse high up somewhere on the North Face of Mt Langtang measuring some 7000m, unleashed a new kind of climate disaster that Himalayan communities across South Asia might have to live with and grapple with – Himalayan glacial-fed river tsunamis. Similar disasters hit the region last year too, killing 18. And in the midst of 2015 earthquake an entire village with nearly 400 people was obliterated when a huge glacial collapsed from the South Face of Mt Langtang Lirung.
From the look of it – that’s exactly what it looked like – yes a Himalayan river tsunami.
For it unleashed the disaster within a very short span of time.
Soon after the Mt Langtang North Face glacial collapse and subsequent melting of the enormous amount of ice and snow, the Lhende Khola, a small river flowing down into the Bhote Koshi – which is called Trishuli, Narayani, or Gandaki downstream before it flows down into the Ganga - started swelling startlingly, leading to the massive tsunami-like flash flood in the Bhote Koshi.
First, it destroyed the huge gate of Gyirong port standing at Nepal-China border, sweeping everything away in its wake. They included Mt Kailash-bound international pilgrims, tourists, cars, buses, trucks, containers, buildings, bridges and even hydroelectric dams.
All within a span of some 20 seconds!
Exactly a week after I returned home from Langtang National Park, having seen numerous videos and photos of the probably most horrific natural disaster in my lifetime, I was standing outside Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, where nearly 60 victims injured in the disaster were receiving treatment.
There I run into Kalpana and Kopila Shrestha, two sisters desperately searching for the entire family of their two sisters who were swept away by the catastrophic flood, along with their home, from the riverside town of Betrawati at Nuwakot-Rasuwa border on Wednesday, 26 August. Betrawati, also called Uttar Gaya or Uttar Gaya lies 60km north of Kathmandu.
They were busy putting up photos of the missing ten – their loved ones – on a wall of the hospital where numerous photos of those missing had already been plastered. All happy faces of happy-go-lucky-looking people, from children to middle-aged, washed away by the torrent in an instant – swept away like ants, like flies, like some other creatures, in one fell swoop.
I help her put the pictures up on top of numerous other photos of those unaccounted for. And Kalpana tells her story: “I’m already tired of sharing my sisters’ and their families’ photos on social media platforms, until my fingers start trembling and shaking. The police reached Betrawati village only after 24 hours – I don’t think the government is doing enough to trace and locate those missing.”
Her sister, Kopila adda, “I don’t think they would be found alive even if they are found. It would be a huge relief if we could see them – dead or alive. We are not very optimistic. But this is the least we can do to help locate them.”
Outside the hospital, there are others too busy putting up posters showing photos and details of those missing. One poster shows photos of two South African Hindus who went missing from Gyirong port at the border. Another lady stands further away wailing.
“I’m searching for my brother who was a driver,” she says, tears rolling down her cheeks, “He went missing along with his truck which he was driving on his way to Tibet border along the riverside highway leading to Tibet.” Outside another hospital, Bir Hospital’s Trauma Center, there’s another lady wailing, narrating exactly a similar story…
Officials say more than 1,000 vehicles plying along Galchhi-Gyirong (Tibet) highway were swept away by the catastrophic floods.
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