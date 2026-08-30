ETV Bharat / international

Reporter's Diary: Himalayan Tsunami–Is It Here To Stay?

Just four days before the never-ever-seen-before kind of disaster, I was returning home to Kathmandu from Rasuwa and Nuwakot, two districts bang north of Kathmandu hit by Wednesday’s flash flood that has left nearly 700 – nearly half of them foreigners - dead and over 2500 missing!

I was cheery and happy, quite mesmerised by the stunning and quite indescribable beauties of the Himalayan peaks and valleys located just North of Kathmandu, less than 100km away from Kathmandu. I was traveling solo as I often do when it comes visiting Langtang National Park, which being so close to Kathmandu is home to stunning Himalayan peaks like Mt Langtang Lirung and serene and sacred Himalayan lakes such as Lake Gosainkunda and Lake Suryakunda which as revered by Nepali Hindus and Buddhists alike as abodes of deities like Lord Shiva himself, or Guru Rimpoche.

An aerial view of the swollen river after recent flash floods in Nepal (ETV Bharat)

All along, there were loads of picture perfect sceneries thanks to lush green hills and valleys cleansed by monsoon rains that began pouring down generously since June despite the Pacific-born El Nino phenomenon. Wherever I reached – be it Nuwakot or high up in Rasuwa, the Bhote Koshi, or Trishuli, river valleys below my eyes looked just gorgeous.

As were the ‘happy people of the hills’ – the Tibetan-like or the West Asian-like or the mixed-type of Nepalis - cheery and smiley just like the hills and valleys of Nepal, an incredibly diverse Himalayan nation wedged between China and India!

Four days later, it just turned into a scene of utter destruction, utter devastation - the kind of which humanity has possibly seen only in futuristic sci-fi movies projecting climate-change-driven emergencies like the one showing New York city submerged in sea waters, with its skyscrapers constantly hit by tsunami waters.

I called Chhewang Lama in Syabru Bensi town which now remains decimated. “Our Peaceful Hotel and the entire town is gone,” he said. “My wife, son and mom too are missing…. Nothing, nothing, nothing is left.” Subba Tamang, another friend, said his sister, in-law, and several other relatives and friends were swept away along with their homes.

An aerial view of the swollen river after recent flash floods in Nepal (ETV Bharat)

The 26 August flash flood, triggered by what scientists believe was a glacial collapse high up somewhere on the North Face of Mt Langtang measuring some 7000m, unleashed a new kind of climate disaster that Himalayan communities across South Asia might have to live with and grapple with – Himalayan glacial-fed river tsunamis. Similar disasters hit the region last year too, killing 18. And in the midst of 2015 earthquake an entire village with nearly 400 people was obliterated when a huge glacial collapsed from the South Face of Mt Langtang Lirung.

From the look of it – that’s exactly what it looked like – yes a Himalayan river tsunami.