ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 675 As Rescuers Race To Find Thousands Missing

In this image posted on Aug. 29, 2026, Rescue efforts continue for the second day to evacuate people reportedly trapped inside a tunnel of the Trishuli 3 A Hydropower Project, with teams working to clear the debris blocking its entrance, in Rasuwa ( PTI )

Kathmandu: The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 675 on Saturday, with bodies continuing to be recovered as search and rescue operations pressed ahead amid renewed rainfall, rising water levels and fears of further flooding in the Bhotekoshi River basin.

Nearly 2,400 people remained missing, including at least 320 foreign nationals, while more than 4,400 people have been rescued or evacuated so far as rescuers race against time to reach remote settlements cut off by the destruction of roads and bridges.

Officials further said that the rescued ones included at least 261 foreign tourists who went “out of contact”. Of them, 167 were Indians, 40 Chinese, eight Ukrainians, four each from Germany and Malta, three from the US, and the rest were from Turkiye, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Oman, Belgium and Bulgaria.

So far, 675 bodies of the Bhotekoshi flood victims have been recovered from eight districts, PTI reported, quoting Nepal Police. The rescuers have recovered 246 bodies from Chitwan, 165 from Nawalparasi East, 63 from Nawalparasi West and 57 from Gorkha, police said. Similarly, 45 bodies were recovered from Dhading district, 51 from Nuwakot, 35 from Tanahu and 13 from Rasuwa district.

More than 15,000 security personnel have been mobilised for search and rescue operations, while helicopters have been making repeated sorties to evacuate stranded people and deliver relief supplies.

The disaster, believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock in the Himalayan region near the Nepal-Tibet border, sent a massive torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages in several districts, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, became the main conduit for the floodwaters spreading downstream into central Nepal, causing the devastation. Seven people were also reported dead on the Chinese side of the border, with more than 550 people reported missing, according to Chinese authorities.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Saturday said the government is with the flood-affected citizens of the country and its priority is to save the life of every citizen. “It is the priority of the state to save the life of every citizen through the mobilisation of all the state mechanism,” he said.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said search and rescue teams, medical personnel and emergency responders were working together in the affected areas, while authorities were coordinating with families to identify missing people. Diplomats were also facilitating communication with families of missing foreign nationals.

Khanal said the government was monitoring the possibility of further flooding and that the affected region remained on “high alert”. Renewed rain is adding to the difficulties, with emergency teams warning that weather and damaged infrastructure are making it harder to reach some of the worst-hit areas.

Some of the most severely affected locations can be reached only by helicopter after roads and bridges were swept away, while difficult terrain is further complicating rescue operations.

A new lake formed upstream of the disaster zone after the initial flooding, raising fears of another surge downstream. Chinese monitoring indicated that the lake had subsequently shrunk from its peak level, but Nepali authorities continued to closely monitor water levels and the possibility of further flooding.