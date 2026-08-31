ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Climbs To 903, More Than 4200 Still Missing Or Not Contactable, Says NDRRMA

Relatives break down as they try to identify the bodies of their loved ones at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu ( ANI Videograb )

New Delhi: The death toll from devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 903, while 4,247 people remain missing or out of contact, as rescue teams continued searching for those missing across flood-hit districts and hydropower projects in the Himalayan region.

According to the latest data released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Monday, Chitwan has reported the highest number of deaths at 272, including recovered human remains, so far. As many as 207 bodies have been recovered from Nawalparasi (East), followed by Nawalparasi (West) with 151, Nuwakot with 95, Gorkha with 62, Dhading with 55, Tanahun with 37 and Rasuwa with 24.

Authorities have buried most of the bodies at Devghat, at the confluence of the Kali Gandaki and Trishuli rivers, to prevent spread of any disease. However, before the burial, DNA samples were reportedly collected from the bodies to help the identification process in the future, the District Administration Office in Chitwan said.

The NDRRMA said all the unidentified bodies have been kept at 21 hospitals across different districts and urged relatives of missing people to check official records for identification.

Among the 4,247 people still out of contact are 592 foreign nationals. Another 933 people working at hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors remain unaccounted for. Rescue teams are continuing efforts to reach people trapped inside tunnels at several hydropower projects with assistance from Indian and Chinese technical teams.

The missing persons' list also includes 25 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and three Immigration Office personnel.

The data shared by District Emergency Operations Centre suggests 1,548 people are missing in Nuwakot and 865 in Rasuwa, while 65 people remain missing in Makwanpur.

On August 30, authorities rescued 15 people from a hydropower site, including five Chinese and seven Indian nationals. So far, 10,451 people have been rescued, including 252 foreign nationals and 3,344 Nepali nationals through aerial operations by the Nepal Army.

A total of 411 flights have been engaged so far for rescue and relief operations, including seven on Monday. Ground teams have also carried out thousands of rescues as security personnel continue operations in affected areas.