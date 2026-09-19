Nepal Flash Flood Was 'Mahapralaya', Says Underground Rescue Expert Arnold Dix
The Bhotekoshi flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 19, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Kathmandu: Eminent fire and underground disaster rescue expert Arnold Dix, on Saturday, equated the Bhotekoshi flash floods in Nepal with “mahapralaya” – a Sanskrit and Nepali word meaning “the great dissolution” or annihilation – a catastrophe so overwhelming that the world seems to be unmade, and rated it among the severest natural disasters in the modern recorded history.
His comments came amid search and rescue operations still going on in the tunnels of Upper Trishuli hydroelectric projects 1, 3A, 3B and others in Rasuwa district of Nepal, bordering Tibet, to find around 900 power plant workers, who have been missing since the disastrous flash floods struck on August 26.
1 of 2:— Arnold Dix Prof (@Arnolddix) September 19, 2026
Mahāpralaya महाप्रलय at Chilime
In the Nepali linguistic and Sanskrit philosophical tradition, “Mahāpralaya” means “the great dissolution” — a catastrophe so overwhelming that the world as people knew it appears to have been unmade.
I do not use that word lightly.
In all… pic.twitter.com/DufcCh7Z1f
Asserting that he was not using the word ‘mahapralaya’ lightly, the Australian expert, who flew to Nepal on September 4 to help in the rescue efforts in the tunnels of various hydropower projects, including Chilime, in Rasuwa district, confessed that he had never encountered an event combining this scale, violence and complexity during his decades of work with underground emergencies and natural disasters.
He pointed out that immense flows of water, mud, giant rock and debris struck multiple hydropower projects at the same time in some of the most difficult and inaccessible terrain on Earth.
“In my professional judgment, this event belongs to the same class as the most severe natural disasters of the modern recorded era – not only because of the lives lost, but because of its physical violence, its simultaneous impact across many sites, the destruction of access and communications, and the extraordinary complexity of the rescue challenge. I know of no clear modern precedent for this combination of events,” Arnold shared in a long post on social media platform X.
The devastating flash floods occurred on August 26 after a purported ‘glacial avalanche’ or ‘glacial lake outburst’ in Tibet launched a huge amount of water and debris into the Bhotekoshi river, racing down into the Trishuli river, leaving a massive trail of destruction.
Around 1,410 people died in the floods, while 6055 are still missing. Rescue operations are still going on, and the Nepali Army, police and paramilitary have rescued 13,756 people so far. Teams from the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), China and South Korea also lent their hand in the rescue operations.
The floods severely damaged at least 13 hydropower plants built in the mountains along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, including the Chilime and Upper Trishuli projects.
“At Chilime — it was as though Mahapralaya itself entered the mountain. What happened there was not merely like a bomb detonating at the tunnel entrance. It was more destructive than that. A bomb has a single point of detonation. At Chilime, an immense flow of water, mud, debris and rocks the size of a bus tore, almost in a single instant, through the entire tunnel system and into the powerhouse,” Arnold said.
He added that the flow of water and debris did not merely destroy the portal of the powerhouse. It surged through the underground works — from major plant and control rooms to the ordinary places where people worked, ate and rested — destroying almost every internal structure in its path.
“On the basis of the available evidence, and my direct conversations with the responders at the site, I am firm in my professional conclusion: for those caught in the direct path of the first inrush, there was no possibility of survival. Death was instantaneous. I say that with the utmost gravity, respect and compassion — for those who lost their lives, for the families who continue to grieve, and for all who still wait for answers,” Arnold said.
Writing further, the expert, who had helped in Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in Uttarakhand which 41 trapped workers were successfully rescued after around 16 days in November 2023, added that the conclusion did not take anything away from the search, nor does it mean rescuers could simply have concluded that everyone across the vast underground system was lost.
“Until the tunnels were entered, the evidence examined, and the possible places of survival searched, no one could responsibly abandon the chance that someone — somewhere — might still be alive. The rescuers were right to continue,” Arnold added.
Referring to the loss of various hydropower projects in the flash floods, the rescue expert put forth Chilime as an example, which stood as a proud achievement of Nepali engineering.
“Today it lies in ruins — not because of negligence; not because Nepal failed; not because its engineers were unprepared. It was overwhelmed by a natural force beyond its design basis — beyond anything for which any country could reasonably have fully prepared. And Chilime was not alone…,” the Australian rescue expert said.
“Across Nepal, multiple disasters struck at once, and with extraordinary danger, upon engineers, rescuers, workers and communities alike. Roads, bridges and communications were destroyed. Entire valleys were cut off. Simply to reach the places where people might be trapped, rescuers themselves faced landslides, unstable mountains, raging water, damaged tunnels and hazardous helicopter operations,” Arnold added.
Commending Nepal’s response mixed with courage, skill and compassion, working with invited specialist and rescue teams from across the world, the rescue expert expressed his respect to them.
“Hour after hour, you worked in conditions most people cannot imagine. You entered danger, crawled through mud, and refused to abandon the search for life simply because no voice could be heard,” he added.
Slamming the people criticising the rescue operations on various grounds, Arnold asserted that sitting in safety and comfort, and passing judgment on people downed in grief, and on those who entered unstable tunnels and risked their own lives for the faint chance that another human being might still be alive, was neither just nor humane. He called it an affront to civilised conduct.
“Lessons must be learned — of course. But blame, without evidence? Shame on that. If you have not reached those remote disaster sites, seen that terrain, entered that danger, and faced that destruction and death yourself, you cannot fully know what those rescuers faced. Had you stood beside them, perhaps you would speak with greater restraint, humility and respect,” Arnold said.
The rescue expert added that no country caused it, no country should have had to endure it, and no country could have been fully prepared for it.
“This is not a time for blame. It is a time for humility, solidarity, compassion and mutual respect. This is humanity. To those who lost their lives, to those who searched for them, and to every person who stood beside Nepal: my deepest respect,” Arnold said.
Still a difficult task ahead in the tunnels
Though the total number of workers at the 13 hydropower projects on that fateful day was around 900, the rescuers, especially the Nepali Army, which is at the forefront of the efforts, were not sure how many of them were inside the tunnel at the time of the flash floods.
“We do not know how many of those power project workers were inside the tunnels or outside at the time of the incident. Based on the briefing of the home ministry, the number of workers trapped inside the tunnels could be 121. But again, it is based on estimates only and we are not certain about the figures,” Nepali Army spokesperson, brigadier general Raja Ram Basnet told ETV Bharat.
The rescuers have brought out altogether 30 dead bodies from the tunnels, including six from the Chilime on September 15 and the rest from the Upper Trishuli tunnels recently.
They had rescued two such workers – Sanjay Sah and Kabir Maharjan – alive from a tunnel of the Upper Trishuli hydropower project 3A on September 4, and had followed it up with the rescue of a Chinese national Luhaitao from the 225-metre-long tunnel number 4 of the Upper Trishuli – 1 hydropower project on September 5.
“Even with regard to the dead bodies rescued recently by the Nepali Army, we are not sure whether they were present inside the tunnel at the time of the disaster or came in from outside with the huge flow of water and debris from the Bhutekoshi river,” Basnet said.
The iron bars which covered the upper part of the tunnels completely collapsed and fell down under the pressure of water and debris during the floods and got immersed in the mud or sludge. They have made rescue work further arduous.
“Most of the bodies we recovered were trapped beneath the iron bars inside the tunnels,” Basnet added. However, the brigadier general added that the search and rescue operations by the Nepali Army will continue until further orders or instructions by the government. A close contact and coordination were maintained with the power project officials in the efforts.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army team, which was working in the hydropower project tunnels to assist in the rescue operations, returned home on Friday.
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