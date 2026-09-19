ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Flash Flood Was 'Mahapralaya', Says Underground Rescue Expert Arnold Dix

Kathmandu: Eminent fire and underground disaster rescue expert Arnold Dix, on Saturday, equated the Bhotekoshi flash floods in Nepal with “mahapralaya” – a Sanskrit and Nepali word meaning “the great dissolution” or annihilation – a catastrophe so overwhelming that the world seems to be unmade, and rated it among the severest natural disasters in the modern recorded history.

His comments came amid search and rescue operations still going on in the tunnels of Upper Trishuli hydroelectric projects 1, 3A, 3B and others in Rasuwa district of Nepal, bordering Tibet, to find around 900 power plant workers, who have been missing since the disastrous flash floods struck on August 26.

Asserting that he was not using the word ‘mahapralaya’ lightly, the Australian expert, who flew to Nepal on September 4 to help in the rescue efforts in the tunnels of various hydropower projects, including Chilime, in Rasuwa district, confessed that he had never encountered an event combining this scale, violence and complexity during his decades of work with underground emergencies and natural disasters.

He pointed out that immense flows of water, mud, giant rock and debris struck multiple hydropower projects at the same time in some of the most difficult and inaccessible terrain on Earth.

Dead bodies being taken out from the Chilime hydropower project in Rasuwa district. (ETV Bharat pics/ Special arrangement)

“In my professional judgment, this event belongs to the same class as the most severe natural disasters of the modern recorded era – not only because of the lives lost, but because of its physical violence, its simultaneous impact across many sites, the destruction of access and communications, and the extraordinary complexity of the rescue challenge. I know of no clear modern precedent for this combination of events,” Arnold shared in a long post on social media platform X.

The devastating flash floods occurred on August 26 after a purported ‘glacial avalanche’ or ‘glacial lake outburst’ in Tibet launched a huge amount of water and debris into the Bhotekoshi river, racing down into the Trishuli river, leaving a massive trail of destruction.

Earthmover working inside a tunnel of Upper Trishuli - 1 hydropower project in Rasuwa district in Nepal, close to its border with Tibet, during the ongoing search and rescue operation. (ETV Bharat pics/ Special arrangement)

Around 1,410 people died in the floods, while 6055 are still missing. Rescue operations are still going on, and the Nepali Army, police and paramilitary have rescued 13,756 people so far. Teams from the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), China and South Korea also lent their hand in the rescue operations.

The floods severely damaged at least 13 hydropower plants built in the mountains along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, including the Chilime and Upper Trishuli projects.

Dead bodies taken out from Chilime hydropower project tunnel. (ETV Bharat pics/ Special arrangement)

“At Chilime — it was as though Mahapralaya itself entered the mountain. What happened there was not merely like a bomb detonating at the tunnel entrance. It was more destructive than that. A bomb has a single point of detonation. At Chilime, an immense flow of water, mud, debris and rocks the size of a bus tore, almost in a single instant, through the entire tunnel system and into the powerhouse,” Arnold said.

He added that the flow of water and debris did not merely destroy the portal of the powerhouse. It surged through the underground works — from major plant and control rooms to the ordinary places where people worked, ate and rested — destroying almost every internal structure in its path.

The iron bars that have fallen from the upper part of the tunnels of Upper Trishuli - 1 hydropower project, rendering search and rescue work more difficult. (ETV Bharat pics/ Special arrangement)

“On the basis of the available evidence, and my direct conversations with the responders at the site, I am firm in my professional conclusion: for those caught in the direct path of the first inrush, there was no possibility of survival. Death was instantaneous. I say that with the utmost gravity, respect and compassion — for those who lost their lives, for the families who continue to grieve, and for all who still wait for answers,” Arnold said.