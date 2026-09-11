Days After Flash Floods, Nepal Estimates Preliminary Reconstruction Cost At 4.74 Billion Dollars
NDRRMA chief executive Dharam Raj Uprety said the estimated reconstruction cost is based on data collected from various ministries, government agencies and local bodies.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 11, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Kathmandu: The Nepal government has estimated that the country would need at least Rs 723.31 billion in its currency or 4.74 billion US dollars to rebuild the infrastructure and houses damaged in the August 26 Bhotekoshi flash floods.
The estimate is based on a 'rapid damage and needs assessment' (RDNA) done by a joint technical team of Nepal's National Planning Commission (NPC) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).
This comes amid Nepal foreign minister Shisir Khanal's demand for climate compensation from major polluters in the world. He has also requested 20 million dollars from the United Nations' loss and damage fund, citing that the Himalayan country emits less than 0.1 percent of global greenhouse gases.
According to the assessment, infrastructure alone accounts for 75 percent of the total recovery cost. Roads, hydropower plants and solar power facilities were severely damaged in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and other districts affected by the disaster. The country would require around Rs 474 billion to put these back on track, officials said.
NDRRMA chief executive Dharam Raj Uprety said the estimated reconstruction cost is based on data collected from various ministries, government agencies and local bodies.
WATCH: Remnants Of Ravage Post Nepal's Devastating Flash Floods
"This is just a preliminary estimate compiled by using data from the department of roads, and various ministries including energy, agriculture, ministry of education and sports. We compared post-flood statistics with the data previous to it, and also used drones to survey the extent of loss," Uprety told ETV Bharat.
As per the details provided by Nepal Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the flash floods damaged 69 kilometres of roads and washed away 33 motorable bridges. Four other bridges were partially damaged. Of the 64 suspension bridges present in the affected districts, 53 were damaged.
In the energy sector, 13 hydropower projects with a total generation capacity of 759 megawatts were severely damaged, while five solar power plants having a combined generation capacity of 24 megawatts were also affected.
The floods also extensively damaged homes, government buildings, schools, and public utility buildings in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts.
NDRRMA data suggests 7,570 private houses were damaged across five districts, in addition to 48 public buildings, 18 schools and 13 cultural heritage sites in the five most affected districts. As far as damage to private houses is concerned, the Bidur municipality in Nuwakot district was the worst-affected. Around 3,026 houses were damaged there in the flash floods. Similarly, around 1,806 hectares of crops, 17 bank branches, and 4,800 commercial establishments have been damaged.
The Nepal government has also estimated that a significant amount would have to be spent on removing the sludge, silt and debris deposited by the floodwaters in the affected areas.
The devastating floods occurred on August 26 after a purported 'glacial avalanche' or 'glacial lake outburst' in Tibet released a huge amount of water and debris into the Bhotekoshi river. This surge tore through the river's channel into the Trishuli river and raged downstream, leaving a massive trail of destruction.
So far, around 1,377 bodies have been recovered, while 5,130 are still missing. Rescue operations are ongoing. The Nepali Army, police and paramilitary have safely rescued 13,673 people, of whom over 3,500 have been accommodated in relief camps.
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