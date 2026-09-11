ETV Bharat / international

Days After Flash Floods, Nepal Estimates Preliminary Reconstruction Cost At 4.74 Billion Dollars

Visuals from Bidur municipality in Nuwakot district of Nepal, days after the devastating flash floods ( ETV Bharat )

Kathmandu: The Nepal government has estimated that the country would need at least Rs 723.31 billion in its currency or 4.74 billion US dollars to rebuild the infrastructure and houses damaged in the August 26 Bhotekoshi flash floods.

The estimate is based on a 'rapid damage and needs assessment' (RDNA) done by a joint technical team of Nepal's National Planning Commission (NPC) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

This comes amid Nepal foreign minister Shisir Khanal's demand for climate compensation from major polluters in the world. He has also requested 20 million dollars from the United Nations' loss and damage fund, citing that the Himalayan country emits less than 0.1 percent of global greenhouse gases.

Visuals from Bidur municipality in Nuwakot district of Nepal, days after the devastating flash floods (ETV Bharat)

According to the assessment, infrastructure alone accounts for 75 percent of the total recovery cost. Roads, hydropower plants and solar power facilities were severely damaged in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and other districts affected by the disaster. The country would require around Rs 474 billion to put these back on track, officials said.

NDRRMA chief executive Dharam Raj Uprety said the estimated reconstruction cost is based on data collected from various ministries, government agencies and local bodies.

WATCH: Remnants Of Ravage Post Nepal's Devastating Flash Floods

"This is just a preliminary estimate compiled by using data from the department of roads, and various ministries including energy, agriculture, ministry of education and sports. We compared post-flood statistics with the data previous to it, and also used drones to survey the extent of loss," Uprety told ETV Bharat.