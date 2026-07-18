Same Elephant Brings Devastation To Family Twice In 12 Years In Nepal
Family loses four members within 12 years to attack by elephant just outside Chitwan National Park
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Kathmandu: Sanischara Bote still can't forget how the small tin-roof mud house he lives in started shaking late in the night in early July.
He could never have imagined that his family was once again being attacked by Dhurbe, dubbed one of Asia’s “most dangerous elephant".
Twelve years ago, the elephant had attacked the Bote family’s house in a similar fashion, killing his parents, Gudram and Jharli, both aged around 60.
At around 11:30 pm, Dhurbe had lumbered along the banks of the Rapti River in Chitwan National Park in southern Nepal and attacked the family home in Jagatpur village just outside the park, a UNESCO world heritage site.
“The walls and the tin-roof collapsed soon after Dhurbe, started trampling over, using its giant legs and trunk like a violent beast,” said Bote of the second attack.
Bote's brother's daughter-in-law, Ashika, 21, and her son, Bharat, 4, were killed in the attack, while Ashika’s husband, Punu, sustained injuries as he fled the scene holding his infant daughter, Shreeya, in his arms.
“It was only after my brother, Sani, burned a pile of straw and made a big fire that the elephant left the scene,” Bote said. But it was too late to save Ashika and Bharat.
Parks and forests in southern Nepal are home to an estimated 200 Asiatic wild elephants, nearly half of them described as transboundary elephants that frequently cross Nepal-India border.
Dhurbe's case underlines the growing nature of human-animal conflict in Nepal. Shrinking elephant habitats have forced elephants to come towards human settlements.
Since 2010, Dhurbe has been blamed for the death of at least 25 people living in the vicinity of Chitwan National Park, a preserved area known for its biodiversity in south-central Nepal. And this is why Dhurbe has earned the distinction of being one of Asia’s “most dangerous and highly documented problem elephants”.
Victims and officials suspect that the attacks happen after Dhurbe is in Musth, a phenomenon observed in bull elephants when testosterone levels can go above 50 times the normal levels, say experts.
When that happens, Musth elephants demonstrate aggressive behaviour.
A few years ago, Dhurbe had destroyed nearly 60 small houses in a village east of Chitwan.
Days after it killed Ashika and her son Bharat, park officials have finally swung into action.
After finally tracking Dhurbe’s location, on the night of July 15, they succeeded in tranquilising the bull, after which they not only trimmed its sharp tusks but also fitted a GPS satellite collar around its neck.
“It was not an easy task,” said Abhinash Thapa, assistant warden of Chitwan park. “It took us several days to track the animal. And when we finally isolated it, it took us hours to finish the task.”
Now that Dhurbe’s movements are being constantly monitored and watched, Dil Bahadur Pun, the park’s warden, said they could prevent human casualties.
“With tusks trimmed and a GPS collar around its neck, we are monitoring its location every ten minutes or so,” he said. “If it starts moving towards human settlements we can mobilise forest guards and the Nepali Army.”
Nepal has set aside more than 20 per cent of its land area as protected areas. More than half of that area are designated as national parks which are guarded by forest guards as well as Nepali Army personnel.
Still, locals are far from convinced that these measures will help and fear another attack by the elephant.
Lal Bahadur Dawadi, who chairs a local park buffer zone consumer committee near Jagatpur village, said, “Its tusks have been trimmed and GPS collar installed, but people in the area are afraid that Dhurbe could return again and wreak havoc,” he said. “The tusks could grow again and the GPS could go missing. The best solution would be to put Dhurbe in captivity.”
Bote, whose family got 10 lakh Nepalese rupees for each victim from park authorities, too demanded harsher punishment for the bull.
“In the past the government gave orders to kill the bull, but they failed. I think this bull deserves a death sentence. It should be killed.”
Pun, the warden, indicated that such an option too remains open. “For now, the problem has been managed. Hope it doesn’t get worse than this. If the problem persists, we will follow the law and do whatever needs to be done.”