ETV Bharat / international

Same Elephant Brings Devastation To Family Twice In 12 Years In Nepal

Kathmandu: Sanischara Bote still can't forget how the small tin-roof mud house he lives in started shaking late in the night in early July.

He could never have imagined that his family was once again being attacked by Dhurbe, dubbed one of Asia’s “most dangerous elephant".

Twelve years ago, the elephant had attacked the Bote family’s house in a similar fashion, killing his parents, Gudram and Jharli, both aged around 60.

At around 11:30 pm, Dhurbe had lumbered along the banks of the Rapti River in Chitwan National Park in southern Nepal and attacked the family home in Jagatpur village just outside the park, a UNESCO world heritage site.

“The walls and the tin-roof collapsed soon after Dhurbe, started trampling over, using its giant legs and trunk like a violent beast,” said Bote of the second attack.

Bote's brother's daughter-in-law, Ashika, 21, and her son, Bharat, 4, were killed in the attack, while Ashika’s husband, Punu, sustained injuries as he fled the scene holding his infant daughter, Shreeya, in his arms.

“It was only after my brother, Sani, burned a pile of straw and made a big fire that the elephant left the scene,” Bote said. But it was too late to save Ashika and Bharat.

Parks and forests in southern Nepal are home to an estimated 200 Asiatic wild elephants, nearly half of them described as transboundary elephants that frequently cross Nepal-India border.

Dhurbe's case underlines the growing nature of human-animal conflict in Nepal. Shrinking elephant habitats have forced elephants to come towards human settlements.

Since 2010, Dhurbe has been blamed for the death of at least 25 people living in the vicinity of Chitwan National Park, a preserved area known for its biodiversity in south-central Nepal. And this is why Dhurbe has earned the distinction of being one of Asia’s “most dangerous and highly documented problem elephants”.

Victims and officials suspect that the attacks happen after Dhurbe is in Musth, a phenomenon observed in bull elephants when testosterone levels can go above 50 times the normal levels, say experts.

When that happens, Musth elephants demonstrate aggressive behaviour.