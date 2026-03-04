ETV Bharat / international

Nepalis Are Set To Vote In The First Election After Protests Ousted The Previous Government

Balendra Shah, right, former mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City and prime ministerial candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, joins Rabi Lamichhane, left, the party's president, during an election campaign rally in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. ( AP )

Kathmandu: Millions of Nepalis are set to vote in crucial parliamentary elections, the first since a violent youth-led uprising toppled the previous government and thrust forward a new generation’s demands for sweeping change in the Himalayan nation.

Authorities have tightened security nationwide ahead of the polls Thursday. In addition to regular forces, thousands of temporary police officers have been deployed, and army troops — generally confined to barracks — are patrolling streets and guarding polling stations.

The government has declared a three-day public holiday to allow voters to travel to their homes. Schools and other public buildings have been converted into polling centers, where ballots will be cast by residents — from remote Himalayan villages to towns across the southern plains.

Young voters will play key role

More than one million voters have been added to the rolls since the last national election in 2022, according to the Election Commission of Nepal. Many of them are also first-time voters who took to the streets during last year's protests that ultimately forced former prime minister Khadga Prasad Oli out of power. Analysts say the youth movement that fueled the uprising is now poised to shape the outcome of the election, as first-time voters demand accountability.

“This election, all the political parties, whether they are old or new, they are more focused on the youth. That is a great shift in our electoral history,” said Bhojraj Pokharel, an independent political analyst and Nepal's former chief election commissioner.

Voters are seeking a change

Many voters say they want a break from the established political parties, calling for fresh leadership that can tackle widespread corruption and strengthen governance in the country.

"People don’t have big expectations from those who are going to be elected. People are only seeking that corruption should be controlled and we should have good governance,” said Swastika Lamichane, a 28-year-old office worker.

Others are angry at the political old guard for failing them. “For the past generations of our fathers and grandfathers, the same old politicians and parties have been elected and they have always controlled power, but they have always failed us,” said Kalpana Saud, a 25-year-old housewife.

It is a three-way contest