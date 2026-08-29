ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Disaster Relief Fund Receives Over Rs 2 Bn In 3 Days

Kathmandu: More than Rs 2.295 billion has been donated to Nepal Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund since massive flash floods wreaked havoc in the Himalayan nation. The death toll from Wednesday's flash floods has surged to 626 in Nepal. It devastated towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects.

While nearly 2,500 people have been evacuated, more than 2,400 remain missing, with rescue teams continuing search and relief operations. Following the flash floods, the Nepal government declared the affected areas disaster zones, prompting various organisations and individuals to donate to the fund.

It received Rs 1.91 billion within 36 hours from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday midnight, while assistance worth Rs 385.5 million was donated on Friday alone, according to sources at the Prime Minister's Office. With the latest contributions, the fund's balance has risen to Rs 4.09 billion from Rs 2.17 billion.