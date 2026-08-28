ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Denies Refusing Assistance From International Community

A drone view of the buildings damaged and surrounded by thick mud and debris along the Trishuli river following flash-floods, in Trishuli on Friday, Aug 28 ( ANI )

Kathmandu: Nepal on Friday denied refusing assistance from friendly countries and the international community, saying it wants to "prioritise" maximum deployment of its own security forces, which are familiar with local environmental conditions and rugged terrain.

Nepal is carrying out rescue and relief operations at an immense level, after a massive flash flood swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing hundreds and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

According to Nepal police, at least 579 people have been killed in the devastation, with nearly a thousand missing.

Several foreign countries, including India, have offered assistance in relief and rescue efforts. Nepal foreign minister Shisir Khanal said on Friday that the government wants to "prioritise maximum deployment of its own security forces in the initial stage."

He, however, made it clear that the government has not refused assistance from friendly countries and the international community.

Speaking to the National News Agency (RSS), Khanal said that "International assistance was not rejected but that the rescue strategy was decided based on national capacity, immediate need and Nepal's unique geographical situation."