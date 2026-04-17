Nepal Cracks Down On Indian-Registered Vehicles Operating Illegally In Madhesh
Officials said the action comes amid the surge in the number of Indian-registered vehicles, with widespread non-compliance reported.
By PTI
Published : April 17, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Kathmandu: Nepali authorities have launched a crackdown on Indian-registered vehicles operating illegally in bordering Madhesh province, according to a media report on Friday. Authorities have begun an enforcement drive against vehicles operating without completing customs procedures or exceeding the permitted duration of stay, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, quoting security officials.
The Home Ministry has sought data on the number of Indian-registered vehicles operating across districts in Madhesh province, bordering Bihar.
"We have tightened enforcement against any Indian-registered vehicles operating without customs clearance in violation of the rules," said Kamal Thapa, police spokesperson in Janakpur district, adding that regulation was essential from a security perspective.
Chief Customs Officer Bikash Raj Rajak said Indian vehicles travelling to nearby border markets are issued a one-day pass free of cost.
"We allow Indian-registered vehicles to enter only after collecting the required customs duty at the entry point," he said, adding that legally such vehicles cannot be operated without paying customs charges.
Officials said the action comes amid the surge in the number of Indian-registered vehicles, with widespread non-compliance reported. They estimate that thousands of such vehicles are operating illegally across the province.
On April 12, major political parties, including the ruling Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RSP), issued a joint statement opposing the restrictions on Indian-registered vehicles.
Political parties, which rely heavily on Indian-registered vehicles during elections, have called for restoring the earlier 30-km border zone that allowed such vehicles to travel without restriction, warning that stricter enforcement could trigger protests.
Vehicles across the border are generally more affordable, prompting many Madhesh residents to buy them in the names of Indian friends or relatives, while retaining Indian registration, the newspaper reported.
According to the officials, there is widespread non-compliance with regulations. Officials estimate that there are thousands of Indian-registered vehicles across Madhesh province operating illegally.
In a related development, former provincial minister Yogendra Yadav said any measure that undermines the longstanding social and cultural ties shaped by the open border between Nepal and India would be a matter of concern. He cautioned that such steps could potentially strain relations between the two countries.
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