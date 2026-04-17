ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Cracks Down On Indian-Registered Vehicles Operating Illegally In Madhesh

Kathmandu: Nepali authorities have launched a crackdown on Indian-registered vehicles operating illegally in bordering Madhesh province, according to a media report on Friday. Authorities have begun an enforcement drive against vehicles operating without completing customs procedures or exceeding the permitted duration of stay, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, quoting security officials.

The Home Ministry has sought data on the number of Indian-registered vehicles operating across districts in Madhesh province, bordering Bihar.

"We have tightened enforcement against any Indian-registered vehicles operating without customs clearance in violation of the rules," said Kamal Thapa, police spokesperson in Janakpur district, adding that regulation was essential from a security perspective.

Chief Customs Officer Bikash Raj Rajak said Indian vehicles travelling to nearby border markets are issued a one-day pass free of cost.

"We allow Indian-registered vehicles to enter only after collecting the required customs duty at the entry point," he said, adding that legally such vehicles cannot be operated without paying customs charges.

Officials said the action comes amid the surge in the number of Indian-registered vehicles, with widespread non-compliance reported. They estimate that thousands of such vehicles are operating illegally across the province.