ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Court Orders Release Of Ex-Minister Khadka In Money Laundering Case

A man walks past as Nepal's national flag flies at half-mast in Kathmandu on September 17, 2025 ( IANS )

Kathmandu: Nepal's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, who was in police custody in a money laundering case.

A joint bench of Acting Chief Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla and Justice Shreekant Paudel issued the order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Khadka’s wife Binita Thapa, Supreme Court Information Officer Nirajan Pandey said.

The court ruled that the legal procedures followed during Khadka's arrest and subsequent extensions of his remand were unlawful, noting that the evidence presented by the government did not justify his continued detention.