Nepal's Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against Ex-PM Deuba, Wife
The Kathmandu District Court issued warrants against Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Deuba Rana following a request by the Department of Money Laundering
By PTI
Published : April 8, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Kathmandu: A Nepalese court has issued arrest warrants against former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Deuba Rana, the former foreign minister, in money laundering cases, media reports said on Wednesday.
The Kathmandu District Court issued warrants against the couple on Tuesday following a request by the Department of Money Laundering, which is investigating the couple's assets, according to The Kathmandu Post newspaper.
Citing investigative sources, the paper said that the couple is believed to be in Singapore. The department started investigating the assets of the couple after burnt pieces of banknotes were recovered from their residence at Budhanilkantha on the outskirts of Kathmandu in September.
Deuba, who served as prime minister five times, has remained a key figure in Nepali politics since 1991. His wife served as foreign minister in the K P Sharma Oli government before it was toppled in September last year following violent protests.
The couple was badly injured when their house was set on fire by Gen Z protesters during the demonstrations. If the couple fails to appear, further steps, including the issuance of a red corner notice, may be pursued as per legal provisions, The Himalayan Times reported.
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