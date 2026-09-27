Nepal Continues To Seek Climate Finance and Climate Justice A Month After the Devastating Floods
Over 5600 people remain missing after the flash floods caused by a glacier near the Langtang Lirung peak broke off and triggered a massive flood.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 8:35 AM IST
Kathmandu: A month after Nepal was hit hard by the August 26 catastrophic flash flood, triggered by a huge rock and glacial collapse high up in Mt Langtang Lirung, the Himalayan nation continues to grapple with bottlenecks blocking compensation, reparation, and climate justice.
The assessment of total loss and damage is ongoing, along with search and rescue, while rebuilding and recovery are estimated to cost as much as NPR 100 billion, nearly 10 per cent of the country’s annual GDP. Nepal has formally requested $20 million from the UN-backed Loss and Damage Fund.
Over 5700 people remain missing and 1,451 people were killed in the flash floods, which scientists assess were caused by melting permafrost due to climate change caused by burning coal, oil and gas. This resulted in a chunk of the glacier breaking off, triggering a massive flood.
“It’s also unclear how much Nepal will be given and when, although the board is meeting regularly,” said Maheshwar Dhakal, Joint Secretary and Chief of the Climate Change Management Division, Ministry of Forests and Environment at the UN. “They have assured us that they would make a decision before the upcoming climate conference due to Turkey,” he said.
The Fund is already overwhelmed with 176 proposals from more than 100 climate-disaster-hit countries, requesting more than USD 2 billion, according to him.
According to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN fund has “shamefully little money”. In his remarks on September 23, Guterres urged “developed countries to fulfil their commitments related to climate finance”, while calling for “a tripling of climate adaptation finance and the mobilisation of additional resources for the loss and damage fund”.
Officials say even after Nepal gets money, say USD 20 million from the Fund, the amount will just be a tiny fraction of the amount that Nepal currently requires for the reconstruction of the scores of infrastructure damaged by the August 26 floods.
Still, funds for climate change mitigation, adaptation and various environmental protection measures have been trickling into Nepal, according to Dhakal. He estimated that since the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, Nepal has benefitted from funds worth about USD 175 million. That came from facilities like the Adaptation Fund, Global Climate Fund and Global Environment Facility.
After the August 26 disaster, the Nepali government set up its customary Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to collect donations from organisations and individuals worldwide. One month on, about USD 90 million has been collected, according to officials.
Now the pitch for compensation and reparation for Nepal and other climate-disaster-hit countries seems to have grown louder. Uttam Babu Shrestha, an environment expert, and director of the Global Institute for Interdisciplinary Studies, stressed that “the UN’s climate loss and damage fund needs to consider how to make finance decisions fairly and quickly, without disadvantaging low-resource nations”.
“In a highly competitive funding environment, the loss and damage fund needs credible evidence of climate influence on extreme weather events to protect its mandate,” he wrote in a just-published article in the journal, Nature. “But robust attribution of complex cascading disasters takes time. Delaying support while that evidence is assembled could deepen human and economic losses and force countries to rely on high-interest borrowing.”
In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Nepal PM Shah, while reminding everyone about Nepal’s leading role in forest recovery to nearly half the country’s territory, as well as promotion of clean energy and electric mobility, criticised the Loss and Damage Fund and other finance mechanisms as “grossly inadequate”.
He said: “When a climate-driven disaster destroys the infrastructure of a poor country, the answer cannot simply be another mega loan or a patchwork of small grants … Climate finance must not become another bureaucratic maze through which vulnerable countries spend years proving that they need help. When a house is burning, we do not ask families to complete 50 forms. We act. This is what climate justice must mean.”