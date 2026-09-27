ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Continues To Seek Climate Finance and Climate Justice A Month After the Devastating Floods

Excavators work during recovery efforts at the site of the destroyed Gyirong Port border crossing in Gyirong County, in China’s western Tibet region on September 5, 2026. ( AFP )

Kathmandu: A month after Nepal was hit hard by the August 26 catastrophic flash flood, triggered by a huge rock and glacial collapse high up in Mt Langtang Lirung, the Himalayan nation continues to grapple with bottlenecks blocking compensation, reparation, and climate justice.

The assessment of total loss and damage is ongoing, along with search and rescue, while rebuilding and recovery are estimated to cost as much as NPR 100 billion, nearly 10 per cent of the country’s annual GDP. Nepal has formally requested $20 million from the UN-backed Loss and Damage Fund.

Over 5700 people remain missing and 1,451 people were killed in the flash floods, which scientists assess were caused by melting permafrost due to climate change caused by burning coal, oil and gas. This resulted in a chunk of the glacier breaking off, triggering a massive flood.

“It’s also unclear how much Nepal will be given and when, although the board is meeting regularly,” said Maheshwar Dhakal, Joint Secretary and Chief of the Climate Change Management Division, Ministry of Forests and Environment at the UN. “They have assured us that they would make a decision before the upcoming climate conference due to Turkey,” he said.

The Fund is already overwhelmed with 176 proposals from more than 100 climate-disaster-hit countries, requesting more than USD 2 billion, according to him.

According to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN fund has “shamefully little money”. In his remarks on September 23, Guterres urged “developed countries to fulfil their commitments related to climate finance”, while calling for “a tripling of climate adaptation finance and the mobilisation of additional resources for the loss and damage fund”.

Officials say even after Nepal gets money, say USD 20 million from the Fund, the amount will just be a tiny fraction of the amount that Nepal currently requires for the reconstruction of the scores of infrastructure damaged by the August 26 floods.