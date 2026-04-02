Nepal Charges 32 In Fake Rescue Scam Involving 'Poisoning' Of Everest Trekkers
Nepal’s CIB charges 32 in $20 million scam involving fake helicopter rescues of trekkers; guides allegedly caused illnesses to justify evacuations, threatening tourism sector trust.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Kathmandu: The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal has charged nearly 32 people in the $20 million insurance scam involving fake helicopter rescues of trekkers, police said Thursday. The racket has put a question mark on the crucial tourism sector of the Himalayan nation and various stakeholders involved in the trade.
Nepal welcomes thousands of tourists annually, most drawn to trekking and exploring remote high-altitude trails in mountainous regions like Mount Everest, where emergency airlifts and rescues are frequent and costly.
However, the CIB investigation revealed that some operators orchestrated fake rescues to claim insurance money. Some guides even allegedly 'poisoned' travellers by adding baking soda to their food to justify evacuations.
According to police, some accused operators sought insurance money for a single rescue and falsely billed chartered flights, with private hospitals issuing inflated or fabricated medical invoices for emergency evacuations.
“Court proceedings are underway. Charges have been filed against 32 people. So far, 10 people have been arrested,” said Manoj Kumar KC, chief of Nepal’s CIB, per AFP.
The chargesheet has named trekking agencies, helicopter firms and hospitals allegedly involved in the fake rescue racket.
“Guides sometimes sickened travellers -- including by mixing baking soda into their food or serving contaminated meals -- to justify helicopter evacuations,” per the chargesheet. “Trekkers were also pressured into airlifts even for minor illnesses."
Investigation also revealed that a similar scam came to the fore in a 2018 government probe in which 15 companies were involved, but no action was taken.
“This allowed them to persist despite new guidelines introduced after warnings from insurers. The arrests came after nearly three months of multiple probes by the CIB that alleged a trail of forged documents and manipulated records,” said investigators. (with inputs from agencies)
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