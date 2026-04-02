ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Charges 32 In Fake Rescue Scam Involving 'Poisoning' Of Everest Trekkers

Kathmandu: The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal has charged nearly 32 people in the $20 million insurance scam involving fake helicopter rescues of trekkers, police said Thursday. The racket has put a question mark on the crucial tourism sector of the Himalayan nation and various stakeholders involved in the trade.

Nepal welcomes thousands of tourists annually, most drawn to trekking and exploring remote high-altitude trails in mountainous regions like Mount Everest, where emergency airlifts and rescues are frequent and costly.

However, the CIB investigation revealed that some operators orchestrated fake rescues to claim insurance money. Some guides even allegedly 'poisoned' travellers by adding baking soda to their food to justify evacuations.

According to police, some accused operators sought insurance money for a single rescue and falsely billed chartered flights, with private hospitals issuing inflated or fabricated medical invoices for emergency evacuations.

“Court proceedings are underway. Charges have been filed against 32 people. So far, 10 people have been arrested,” said Manoj Kumar KC, chief of Nepal’s CIB, per AFP.