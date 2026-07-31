ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Authorities Extend Curfew To Saptari As Communal Unrest Spreads

Kathmandu: Nepalese authorities on Friday imposed an indefinite curfew in parts of Saptari district bordering India after protests broke out over the recent communal violence in neighbouring Sunsari.

The District Administration Office imposed the curfew in parts of Rajbiraj municipality from 8:00 am as a precautionary measure after groups of people staged protests in reaction to the communal clashes.

Tensions have persisted in several districts in Nepal since communal clashes erupted in Sunsari over the weekend, prompting authorities to impose curfews, prohibitory orders and step up security deployment. The latest order brings the number of districts under curfew to four.

Curfew orders are already in force in parts of Sunsari, Dhanusha and Siraha districts, all located in Nepal's southern Terai region along the Indian border, as authorities struggle to contain tensions that have claimed three lives so far.

One person was killed and more than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured when police opened fire to disperse clashing groups after a dispute during celebrations by two religious communities on Sunday.