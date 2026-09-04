ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Announces Relief Package For Flood-Hit Businesses, Plans Settlement Relocation

Structures partially submerged in mud brought in by flash floods stand at the banks of the Trishuli river in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. ( AP )

Kathmandu: Nepal's government has announced a special relief package for businesses hit by the devastating Bhotekoshi floods, offering concessions, loan restructuring and cheaper credit, as authorities began work on relocating settlements destroyed by the disaster.

The measures came as the government stepped up recovery efforts following the devastating floods, which swept away homes, roads and bridges in Nepal on August 26, leaving hundreds dead and thousands missing, with several settlements along the Trishuli riverbanks destroyed.

The Nepal Cabinet on Thursday described the business-related measures as the first phase of its recovery package, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported. Businesses whose commercial vehicles, transport equipment, plants, machinery, tools or other equipment were destroyed beyond repair or swept away will be allowed to import replacements without paying customs duties, the report said.

The concession will also apply to goods on which customs duties had already been paid but which were destroyed before reaching their destination. Replacement goods will have to be imported through any customs office within six months, it said.

Provincial and local governments will also be asked to provide temporary concessions on property and business taxes, building permit fees and other local charges for affected businesses and properties, the report added.

The government has directed Nepal Rastra Bank, the country's central bank, to facilitate restructuring or rescheduling of loans taken by flood-affected borrowers, it said.

The Insurance Authority has separately been asked to speed up claims by allowing insurers to deploy surveyors through simplified procedures. Insurers will be required to provide advance payments of up to 50 per cent of estimated losses based on preliminary assessments.

The relief measures come as authorities prepare a longer-term plan for communities whose homes and settlements were swept away. The August 26 flood destroyed around 15 settlements across Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The National Planning Commission (NPC) has begun work on a master plan to rebuild infrastructure, develop safer settlements and address longer-term development needs.

NPC vice-chair Gunakar Bhatta said the commission was also preparing a post-disaster needs assessment, which will examine damage and losses across infrastructure, productive sectors, services, the environment and the wider economy.

A preliminary assessment by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) found that around 1.6 million people across 15 local units were directly affected, while 8,317 houses were destroyed, the report said.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development will first focus on restoring roads and bridges connecting the affected areas before planning new settlements. Ministry Secretary Gopal Prasad Sigdel said the long-term plan would be to relocate people away from flood-risk areas.