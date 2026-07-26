ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Eases Post-Demonetisation Curbs On Indian Currency; Allows Rs 200, Rs 500 Notes

Kathmandu: Nepal has allowed Indian and Nepalese nationals to bring into or take out of the country Indian currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations, ending a nearly decade-long restriction under which only notes of up to Rs 100 denomination were permitted following India's 2016 demonetisation.

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), in a notice reissued on Thursday, said Indian and Nepalese nationals may carry Indian currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations issued on or after November 9, 2016, up to a limit of Rs 25,000 per person in accordance with the prevailing regulations.

Though the provisions had already been notified through a notice published in the Nepal Gazette on February 11 after the necessary regulations were framed, the NRB reissued the notice to reiterate the rules and clarify their implementation.

Clarifying the new rules, NRB spokesperson Guru Prasad Paudel said on Saturday that Nepalese nationals cannot bring Indian currency into Nepal from any country other than India. Likewise, they cannot carry Indian currency from Nepal to a third country, except India.

He said the revised provision would facilitate Indian tourists visiting Nepal and Nepalese nationals engaged in trade and business with India. The notice also said Nepalese nationals and foreign visitors can bring up to USD 5,000 or its equivalent in other foreign currencies into Nepal without making a customs declaration.

Amounts exceeding USD 5,000 must be declared to customs upon arrival. In case of Indian currency, travellers may bring in an amount equivalent to up to USD 5,000 (approx Rs 4.83 lakh) without making a customs declaration only if the denominations do not exceed Rs 100, Paudel said.