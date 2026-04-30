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Nepal Airlines Apologises For Showing J&K As Part Of Pakistan In ‘Network Map’

The airlines had deleted the social media post on Wednesday following the backlash.

Nepal Airlines Apologises For Showing J&K As Part Of Pakistan In ‘Network Map’
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST

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New Delhi: Nepal Airlines on Thursday apologised for what it described as cartographic inaccuracies in the wake of a furore showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan in a “network map”.

The airlines had deleted the social media post on Wednesday following the backlash. "We sincerely apologise for the error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines," it posted on X.

"We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy. "We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offence the post has caused," the airline added.

Read more:

  1. Nepal Home Minister Gurung Resigns Amid Financial Controversy
  2. Bengaluru: Customs Intercepts 9th-Century Nepalese Sculpture Smuggled From Austria

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JAMMU KASHMIR
NEPAL AIRLINES

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