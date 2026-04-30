ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Airlines Apologises For Showing J&K As Part Of Pakistan In ‘Network Map’

New Delhi: Nepal Airlines on Thursday apologised for what it described as cartographic inaccuracies in the wake of a furore showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan in a “network map”.

The airlines had deleted the social media post on Wednesday following the backlash. "We sincerely apologise for the error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines," it posted on X.