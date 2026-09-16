Need Practical, Tech-Neutral Approach To Global Energy Transition: India At G20 Energy Ministerial
Power Minister Manohar Lal participated in the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting and outlined India's success in balancing rapid economic expansion with clean energy goals.
By PTI
Published : September 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Houston: There cannot be one energy path for all, as each country has different resources, needs, and development priorities, Power Minister Manohar Lal has said and called for a practical and technology-neutral approach towards global energy transition.
The Union minister, who also holds the housing & urban affairs portfolio, participated in the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting here and outlined India's success in balancing rapid economic expansion with clean energy goals, according to a media statement delivered after the second day of the meeting on Tuesday.
"India shared a clear view that every country has different resources, needs and development priorities. Therefore, there cannot be one energy path for all," Manohar Lal said. "We need a practical and technology-neutral approach that ensures reliable and affordable energy, underpinned by the principles of sustainable development."
Highlighting domestic infrastructure progress, the minister said that over half of India's power grid is now powered by non-fossil sources. India is rapidly integrating renewables, expanding grid transmission, scaling energy storage, and simplifying regulatory processes to make project approvals predictable and efficient, he said.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is moving ahead with confidence in technology, innovation, energy and sustainable development," the minister said, adding, "Our direction is clear - secure, affordable and reliable energy for our people, while building a sustainable future."
Tuesday's sessions focused on two core priorities of the US Presidency: ensuring energy security alongside affordable baseload power, and implementing faster, simpler regulatory approvals. Looking ahead to Wednesday's concluding deliberations, the minister stated that G20 delegates will focus on critical minerals.
India, he said, will push for secure, diversified supply chains while advocating for local processing, recycling, and value addition, particularly across developing nations.
Reflecting on his broader itinerary in Houston, the minister highlighted his tour of NASA's Johnson Space Center to review advancements in space technology. He also commended the vibrant Indian-American diaspora for contributing to local society while maintaining strong cultural roots with India.