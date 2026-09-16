ETV Bharat / international

Need Practical, Tech-Neutral Approach To Global Energy Transition: India At G20 Energy Ministerial

Houston: There cannot be one energy path for all, as each country has different resources, needs, and development priorities, Power Minister Manohar Lal has said and called for a practical and technology-neutral approach towards global energy transition.

The Union minister, who also holds the housing & urban affairs portfolio, participated in the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting here and outlined India's success in balancing rapid economic expansion with clean energy goals, according to a media statement delivered after the second day of the meeting on Tuesday.

"India shared a clear view that every country has different resources, needs and development priorities. Therefore, there cannot be one energy path for all," Manohar Lal said. "We need a practical and technology-neutral approach that ensures reliable and affordable energy, underpinned by the principles of sustainable development."

Highlighting domestic infrastructure progress, the minister said that over half of India's power grid is now powered by non-fossil sources. India is rapidly integrating renewables, expanding grid transmission, scaling energy storage, and simplifying regulatory processes to make project approvals predictable and efficient, he said.